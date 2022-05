For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in New York. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO