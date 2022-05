Federal funding for the homeless trust offers over 11 million dollars to Miami landlords in exchange for their apartments to mitigate the shortage in housing. What may not be known to many people is that there is a Miami-Dade’s homeless trust that has $11 million and is funded in part by the state and in part by the federal government. This comes as a ray of hope amidst the worst housing crisis to hit South Florida and perhaps the entire country.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO