Santa Rosa fire season starts June 6, department announces

Santa Rosa’s fire season is officially set to begin June 6 and city residents are encouraged to take precautions to protect their property, officials said Thursday.

The date is based on a series of trends including recent rainfall, drought conditions and weather forecasts, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Residents should take proactive measures including removing dry vegetation around their homes and preparing household emergency plans to cover the next several months.

Measures are especially geared toward those living in the Wildland Urban Interface area, which is essentially land near fire-prone regions. Conditions include the amount, type and distribution of vegetation; proximity between buildings and vegetation; weather patterns and topography.

Santa Rosa’s Wildland Urban Interface area is in or near northern and eastern hillsides, according to a city map.

“We are expecting another long and significant fire season following back-to-back years of drought conditions,” Fire Chief Scott Westrope said. “I ask our community, again, to take the appropriate measures to protect your home and property this fire season. The work we all continue to do has made Santa Rosa safer.”

Anyone in or near the Wildland Urban Interface area should take immediate action, such as maintaining defensible space of at least 30 feet around their home; trim trees of branches; clear gutters, rake leaves and move wood piles and other combustible materials from buildings.

Annual weed abatement inspections will take place next month to ensure property owners have cleared their land of weeds and seasonal grasses over 4 inches tall.

Inspections will focus on properties near rural areas, vacant lots and developed properties with more than a half-acre of unimproved land.

A Wildfire Ready Resource Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa.

Experts and organizers will be on hand to offer advice on family and property preparedness, emergency alerts and notifications, evacuation zones and mental health and disaster resources.

