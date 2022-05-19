ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bill banning gender-affirming care for minors sparks debate at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Both sides of the debate over Ohio House Bill 454 agree on one thing: this is a life-or-death matter for the state’s young people. But there is fierce disagreement on exactly what that means. HB 454, also known as the SAFE (Save Adolescents from...

wksu.org

New Ohio bill proposes the strictest abortion ban yet in the state

A new bill fashioned after a Texas abortion law has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature, and it’s already scheduled for its first hearing. This bill goes further than the abortion bans currently under consideration by lawmakers. Like the new Texas law, this legislation would also allow private citizens to take civil action against a person performing or inducing an abortion.
Cleveland.com

Read why this Ohio doctor performed 500+ illegal abortions before Roe v. Wade recognized a Constitutional right to abortion: From the Archives

Editor’s note: With a U.S. Supreme Court decision looming on abortion, a reader suggested we explore our archives in the years before the court recognized a Constitutional right to abortion in the Roe v. Wade decision. We are republishing some of those stories, to offer perspective from an era when abortions were illegal in Ohio. In this piece published April 26, 1969, Plain Dealer reporter Richard Zimmerman interviewed an Ohio doctor who had performed more than 500 illegal abortions. This story is published as it appeared in 1969 and has not been updated to reflect modern usage.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court: Traffic cameras allowed, but so is reduced state funding in Ohio municipalities

Two Ohio cities claimed the legislature’s oversight of traffic camera revenue was against their right to self-govern, but the Ohio Supreme Court has disagreed. East Cleveland and Newburgh Heights both use traffic cameras to catch violations, and say they are protected by the Home Rule Amendment, a measure that gives municipalities the ability to self-govern […] The post Ohio Supreme Court: Traffic cameras allowed, but so is reduced state funding in Ohio municipalities appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

New Ohio bill would decriminalize fentanyl drug testing strips

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Thousands of Ohioans die every year from overdosing on drugs, and […] The post New Ohio bill would decriminalize fentanyl drug testing strips appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WOUB

Proposed ban on gender transition procedures for minors gets hearing in Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) Supporters of a bill that bans gender transition procedures for minors testified at a House committee hearing, while LGBTQ advocates gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse to voice their opposition. The bill, HB454, would prohibit physicians and other medical health care professionals from providing gender transition...
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Proposed ban on gender transition medications and procedures for minors; Oregon District shooting survivor visits Buffalo

Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 20, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) — Supporters of a bill that would ban abortion in Ohio if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade testified in a House committee Thursday. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports much of the debate came down to the lack of exceptions for things like rape, incest, or the life or health of a pregnant person. Many of the bill’s backers said they consider fertilization or conception to be when life begins. And this bill would ban abortion from that point, without exceptions. Melanie Miller with the anti-abortion Ashland Pregnancy Care Center said abortion makes the trauma of rape or incest worse. “Two wrongs can never correct a right. And I have heard first-hand where the child has even been that silver lining, the gift or the good that has come out of that tragic situation," said Miller. But in a ten-year study of a thousand people who had abortions, 95% said it was the right decision. Opponents say under the bill, it would be too complicated for doctors to defend themselves for performing abortions to save people’s lives.
Cleveland.com

Gov. DeWine’s telling loss of traction with GOP unlikely to sink his re-election: Brent Larkin

CLEVELAND -- Rarely are holders of high elected office less popular with voters in their own political party than ones who aren’t. That’s the position Gov. Mike DeWine seems to occupy as he prepares for what is almost certainly the last campaign of his life. By every measure, DeWine is favored to end that career with a win over former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the Nov. 8 general election.
10TV

What's behind the teacher shortage? Central Ohio teacher weighs in

GAHANNA, Ohio — School districts in central Ohio are preparing for another year as a teacher shortage continues to leave vacancies. Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said the shortage started to show about 10 years ago and has only become more pronounced during the pandemic. “I...
wosu.org

Ohio Republicans want an amendment to ban non-citizens from voting

A constitutional amendment stating that non-U.S. citizens can’t vote in Ohio is working its way through the legislature and could be before voters this fall. The issue of non-citizens voting, long of concern to Republicans, could appear on a crowded ballot that includes races for governor and U.S. Senate.
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Fighting inflation; Dems scrambling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Inflation is up, gas prices are higher than ever, and consumer confidence is at an all-time low. “There’s been a 92 percent increase today compared to when the Biden administration came in,” said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who added he’s hopeful all of these issues can […]
thevillagereporter.com

Governor DeWine Issues Statement On Ohio State University Tuition Increase For Incoming Students

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued the following statement about the increase in tuition for incoming first-year students by the Ohio State University. “Ohio families are suffering from significant cost increases due to inflation and this is not the time for college costs to increase by $549 for those families with incoming first-year students,” said Governor Mike DeWine.
10TV

Ohio motorcycle deaths increased 55% in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio ranks fifth in the country when it comes to the number of licensed motorcyclists with 400,000 riders, according to the state. Heading into the summer, more motorcyclists will be on the road. According to Motorcycle Ohio, more of those riders aren't trained in large part because of the pandemic.
WOUB

Republicans propose amendment to make clear that non-citizens can’t vote in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) A constitutional amendment stating that non-U.S. citizens can’t vote in Ohio is working its way through the legislature and could be before voters this fall. The issue of non-citizens voting, long of concern to Republicans, could appear on a crowded ballot that includes races for governor and U.S. Senate.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers propose bill to expunge eviction records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bipartisan bill aims to help Ohio families rebuild their lives after financial hardship. The vast majority of evictions are eventually dismissed in court, but just one filing can follow a person for at least seven years in Ohio. In a competitive rental market, applicants can easily get turned away with […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine unveils new communication card to help law enforcement communicate with the hearing impaired

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Traffic Safety Office (OTSO), Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD), and statewide law enforcement partners have developed a new communication card to help individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing exchange information with law enforcement.
