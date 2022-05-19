Bill banning gender-affirming care for minors sparks debate at Ohio Statehouse

Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 20, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) — Supporters of a bill that would ban abortion in Ohio if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade testified in a House committee Thursday. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports much of the debate came down to the lack of exceptions for things like rape, incest, or the life or health of a pregnant person. Many of the bill’s backers said they consider fertilization or conception to be when life begins. And this bill would ban abortion from that point, without exceptions. Melanie Miller with the anti-abortion Ashland Pregnancy Care Center said abortion makes the trauma of rape or incest worse. “Two wrongs can never correct a right. And I have heard first-hand where the child has even been that silver lining, the gift or the good that has come out of that tragic situation," said Miller. But in a ten-year study of a thousand people who had abortions, 95% said it was the right decision. Opponents say under the bill, it would be too complicated for doctors to defend themselves for performing abortions to save people’s lives.

