Retro Macintosh Theme with icons gives your MacBook a vintage 1984 Apple vibe!

By Sarang Sheth
yankodesign.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure you can have an M1 chip inside your Apple machine, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be old school!. Aptly titled OS (which stands both for operating system as well as old school), this wallpaper and icon pack from Ben Vessey gives your bleeding-edge MacBook or iMac a nifty retro...

Comments / 0

