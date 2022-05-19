ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Parents relying on prescription baby formula struggling with shortage

By Joe Arena, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfMMr_0fk5s3Q600

PITTSBURGH — As the baby formula shortage continues, many parents who rely on prescription baby formula are struggling even more.

Lydia Paul has a 6-month-old son with severe milk allergies, who requires a prescription formula that’s hard to find under normal circumstances. And under these circumstances, Lydia has now resorted to complete strangers.

“I’ve been driving all over the area as far as Westmoreland county to pick up these cans of formula,” Lydia said.

Recently, Lydia spent nearly $600 for just four cans of formula, which comprises perhaps a month’s worth. But she also reached out to the Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank, which provides milk for children with certain specific medical needs. Lydia was approved for the milk but said her health care provider denied her claim.

Faced with paying nearly $700 out of pocket , Lydia is back to asking around and looking online for formula. This is something that Dr. Michael Petrosky from Allegheny Health Network recommends Lydia keeps doing, but there are things parents need to know not to do.

Petrosky says, “You just want to make sure you’re looking at formula that’s unopened, unaltered and has an expiration date that is still within date.”

Petrosky also said you do not want to make your own formula at home or thin out formula by watering it down.

“We’re not at the panic point yet where we need to start making our own or try to do unauthorized unapproved things that could actually be more harmful to the child,” Petrosky said.

UPMC Health Plan issued the following statement:

“This situation is the result of a misunderstanding which has unfortunately been passed on to our member. There was in no way a denial of the request for donated breast milk. We apologize for this and have been actively reaching out to the mother to correct this, immediately.”

Baby formula shortage: how Pittsburgh-area mother is getting help to feed twins

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cranberry Township business stepping up to help parents affected by baby formula shortage

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Once Upon a Child on Route 228 in Cranberry Township is stepping up to help local parents in desperate need of formula for their babies. The struggle continues for many families looking for baby formula because of the ongoing nationwide shortage. Parents have found nothing but empty shelves across the country and here at home.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania WIC family skips bills to buy infant formula

“I can’t even begin to imagine what families have been up against. It’s critical that both houses of Congress, both parties in Congress respond to this crisis.”. (Pittsburgh) — The national infant formula shortage has been particularly difficult for low-income families with young kids that use a federal nutrition program to purchase food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Man found stabbed and bleeding in a bathroom at Monroeville Mall

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police made an arrest after a man was found stabbed several times and bleeding in a bathroom at Monroeville Mall on Saturday. Police said the victim told them he was stabbed with a pair of scissors after an argument inside the All Star Elite shop. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Allegheny Health Network
New Pittsburgh Courier

New, state-of-the-art medical center coming to Homewood

DR. JEROME GLOSTER, CEO of Primary Care Health Services Inc. The organization is constructing a new medical center to replace the Alma Illery Medical Center in Homewood. Eden Hall Foundation leads with $2 million grant towards new center. Come the fall of 2024, Homewood will be “home” to a new,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
upmc.com

Pitt Physician-Scientist Pushes for Prognostic Test to End ‘Silent Epidemic’

Dr. John Kellum envies cardiologists for their diagnostic tools. When someone comes to the hospital with signs of a heart attack, doctors use a battery of tests to help figure out what is happening, including an echocardiogram to image the heart and look at how it is functioning, as well as an electrocardiogram and plasma biomarkers to look for evidence of heart damage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
wtae.com

Fire breaks out in home in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene after fire broke out inside a house in Greensburg. The fire was reported a little before 3 a.m. Monday at a house on the 600 block of Stanton Street. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said there were no injuries. The state...
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Truck goes over embankment along Route 8

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A flatbed truck went over an embankment in Hampton Township Monday morning. It happened near the intersection of Clearview Road and Route 8. A tow truck was called and the truck was lifted from the creek. Allegheny County 911 said that there were no injuries.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
PublicSource

‘What changed in that time?’ Two home appraisals, 3 days and $36,000 apart, spur a housing bias complaint

HUD announced a Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity [PAVE] Action Plan, “aimed squarely at dismantling racial bias in the home lending and appraisal process and promoting generational wealth creation through homeownership." The post ‘What changed in that time?’ Two home appraisals, 3 days and $36,000 apart, spur a housing bias complaint appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trooper: Man drove high with kids in vehicle, child endangerment charges filed

State police arrested a Pittsburgh man in North Buffalo Township after a trooper accused him of driving with three children in the car while being high on marijuana. Leroy Lamar Grace Jr., 30, of Tybee Street in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood, faces two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children along with driving under the influence, speeding and having an expired registration and inspection, according to a criminal complaint.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
85K+
Followers
108K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy