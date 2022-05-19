Parents relying on prescription baby formula struggling with shortage

PITTSBURGH — As the baby formula shortage continues, many parents who rely on prescription baby formula are struggling even more.

Lydia Paul has a 6-month-old son with severe milk allergies, who requires a prescription formula that’s hard to find under normal circumstances. And under these circumstances, Lydia has now resorted to complete strangers.

“I’ve been driving all over the area as far as Westmoreland county to pick up these cans of formula,” Lydia said.

Recently, Lydia spent nearly $600 for just four cans of formula, which comprises perhaps a month’s worth. But she also reached out to the Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank, which provides milk for children with certain specific medical needs. Lydia was approved for the milk but said her health care provider denied her claim.

Faced with paying nearly $700 out of pocket , Lydia is back to asking around and looking online for formula. This is something that Dr. Michael Petrosky from Allegheny Health Network recommends Lydia keeps doing, but there are things parents need to know not to do.

Petrosky says, “You just want to make sure you’re looking at formula that’s unopened, unaltered and has an expiration date that is still within date.”

Petrosky also said you do not want to make your own formula at home or thin out formula by watering it down.

“We’re not at the panic point yet where we need to start making our own or try to do unauthorized unapproved things that could actually be more harmful to the child,” Petrosky said.

UPMC Health Plan issued the following statement:

“This situation is the result of a misunderstanding which has unfortunately been passed on to our member. There was in no way a denial of the request for donated breast milk. We apologize for this and have been actively reaching out to the mother to correct this, immediately.”

