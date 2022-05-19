ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Air conditioners become hard to find locally as temperatures increase

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — As the weather warms up, more folks are cranking up the A.C., but we just learned many people could have trouble getting an air conditioner for their homes this summer.

“We’ve been hearing around the industry that some other air conditioning manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the high demand for the summer time,” said Nikki Giangiuli, the co-owner of D&G Mechanical Heating & Air Conditioning.

An air conditioning company in Cranberry Township said several people are waiting up to 5 weeks for new A.C. unit for their homes. Fortunately, at their business, it has taken less than a week because they are stocked.

Their biggest challenge has been getting commercial air conditioners for businesses.

“We’ve seen wait times as far out as 9, 10, 11 months, when we would be able to get most of this equipment within a few weeks,” said Giangiuli.

Over at Chuck’s Auto Body in McCandless, they say more people are fixing up their cars because they can not get the one they want or can not afford a new one.

But now it has been really difficult getting car parts. It is taking weeks, sometimes months, to get parts when normally, it would take a few days.

“The other problem is cars that are brand new that are getting in accidents [and] would usually be fixable are ending up being totaled just because we can’t get the parts for them,” said Chuck Eyerman, the co-owner of Chuck’s Auto Body.

Car parts are also more expensive, which means it could cost more money to get your car fixed.

“Drivers will bring their car and expect to get their car back in a week or two, but if there are additional damages, and we can’t get those parts, we obviously can’t fix the car, which pushes everything back. They are in a rental car longer or they are out of a car for a while longer,” said Eyerman.

The rental car shortage is not helping the situation. The auto body shop suggests drivers be patient when getting their car fixed.

