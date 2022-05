The Sioux City Explorers are just over a week into their 30th season at Lewis and Clark Park and it’s great to welcome America’s pastime back to town. Sioux City has enjoyed a rich baseball history dating back to the 1890’s when the Sioux City Cornhuskers won the Western League title and took on the two best teams in what was then the fledgling major league. Back in those days, the big leaguers barnstormed in cities across the Midwest playing the best these towns had to offer.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO