ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sussmann defense grills Baker during cross-examination, claims inconsistencies in testimony

By Brooke Singman, Jake Gibson, David Spunt
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — Defense attorneys for Michael Sussmann grilled former FBI General Counsel James Baker during cross-examination Thursday afternoon, claiming apparent inconsistencies in his sworn testimony before the jury, the Justice Department inspector general, and Special Counsel John Durham regarding whether Sussmann brought Trump-Russia allegations to the FBI on behalf of...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

John Durham's star witness tells court he is '100% confident' Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman denied working on behalf of Hillary's team when he handed over evidence meant to smear Trump

The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer testified Thursday that he was '100 percent confident' that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible links to Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Ratcliffe predicts still-classified documents will blow Durham inquiry wide open

A great deal more Russiagate intelligence remains shrouded from public view and will stun the nation, according to former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. The Trump-era spy chief expounded upon his expectation that there will be many more indictments in special counsel John Durham's criminal inquiry into the origins and conduct of the Russia investigation.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Flashback: Some media said it was 'dangerous' to criticize Ketanji Brown Jackson, 'Trying to get her killed'

Only a few weeks before conservative justices of the Supreme Court faced contentious protests at their homes, some liberal media complained it was "dangerous" to simply question Ketanji Brown Jackson's record, while others seethed about "disturbing" criticism she faced during Senate confirmation hearings. Over 40 Republican lawmakers introduced a resolution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
James Baker
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Fbi#Dnc#Cross Examination#Justice Department#Special Counsel#Trump#The Trump Organization#Alfa Bank#Kremlin
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy