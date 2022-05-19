ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Academy of Pediatrics: Babies over 6 months can use whole cow's milk in some cases during formula shortage

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says that babies over 6 months old can have whole cow's milk as long as the child does not need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.

The recommendation comes amid a shortage of baby formula across the country.

Previously, the AAP recommended whole cow's milk for children beginning at the age of 1.

Some parents, however, are not so sure about the option.

"Cow's milk and antibiotics, I don't know," says Catherine Smith, of Sayville. "You worry about where dairy is safe."

The group says whole cow's milk is a better option than diluting baby formula or making homemade formula.

The AAP says if parents do give their infants whole cow's milk, it should be limited to 24 ounces per day.

Not all doctors are on board with the recommendation.

"I'm hesitant because it will cause some people that might not have access to their pediatrician, they may try to give it to their baby without proper regulation," says Dr. Sara Siddiqui, of NYU Langone Huntington.

She is telling her own patients that if their baby is 9 months old, they can try toddler formula, which has extra nutritional value.

Doctors say it's important to check with their child's pediatrician before making changes to their baby's nutrition plan.

President Joe Biden has also invoked the Defense Production Act to try to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supply from overseas.

