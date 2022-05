The Rough Rider's Hotel in Medora, North Dakota"Medora Rough Riders Hotel" by minnemom is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. I miss living in North Dakota. I know that may shock many people because when they hear of North Dakota, all they think about are the brutal snowstorms and seemingly “lame” scenery (not my words). Little do they know how rich in history—both ghostly and otherwise—North Dakota is.

