Harry Styles Reveals He Auditioned To Play Elvis Presley In New Biopic

Photo: Getty Images

Austin Butler is portraying Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic, but it almost was Harry Styles . During a recent interview , the pop star opened up about auditioning to play the King of Rock & Roll.

“Elvis was probably the first person I knew besides my family when I was a kid,” he said. “For that reason, there was something incredibly sacred surrounding him, so I thought I should try to get the part.”

“I was very intrigued by it," Styles added. "I feel like if a director feels like I’m not the best person for the role then it’s better for them and it’s better for me. If they think the movie’s going to be better with someone else then I don’t want to do it because I don’t want to be the not-as-good version.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Styles divulged that he was tasked to re-create an iconic Elvis Las Vegas performance and act out a few scenes for the audition. He also shared how he felt when he didn't get the part, admitting that he doesn't look much like Elvis and wasn't insulted when he found out Butler got the role.

ELVIS hits theaters on June 24. Watch the trailer here .