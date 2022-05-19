Diesel prices continue to climb, forcing businesses to increase prices

Businesses are facing record-high diesel prices, causing some to increase prices for their customers.

Experts say the high prices are due in part to the war in Ukraine, high oil prices, increased demand and reduced refining capability.

Some businesses who use diesel are being forced to pass costs on to the consumer.

Diesel prices on Long Island hit a new record of $6.65 gallon, according to the AAA. That's up from the $3.22 it cost last year.

Men on the Move moving company says it's trying to lower diesel costs by having drivers not idle as much and take more efficient routes.

"Other than seasonal normal changes, we have tried to keep them as consistent as possible," says Geffen Rodik, of Men on the Move.

Other businesses, however, have had to adjust their prices.

The Dublin Deck in Patchogue has had to remove items from the menu and try to make up for higher costs from their suppliers.

Owner Frank Mills says every delivery now has a diesel fuel surcharge that he has to pay.

"I don't care whether we are getting cups, straws, produce, meats, fish, everyone has a surcharge," Mills says.

He hopes customers will understand he is doing what he can to keep prices the same.

Some companies are looking into electric trucks because of the increase costs for diesels, but that isn't expected to be available soon.