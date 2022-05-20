ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: West Babylon drug dealer arrested after intentionally hitting officer's vehicle

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
An alleged drug dealer from West Babylon was arrested after he was accused of ramming his car into a Nassau police car.

Police say officers were involved in an investigation into a fatal overdose at the Best Western Hotel in Merrick when Javonne Mimms intentionally hit an officer's vehicle.

An officer in that vehicle was hospitalized with a back injury.

Mimms is accused of slamming into another parked police car before fleeing.

He was eventually found in Lindenhurst.

