Lazar LaPenna named honorary co-chairman of Toys for Tots program

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
The Marines are honoring a 10-year-old Long Island Little League player who died after having a seizure during a game.

Lazar LaPenna was named an honorary co-chairman of the Marine's seasonal Toys for Tots program.

LaPenna's family members say they are grateful for the support they've received from their community and beyond.

"We appreciate all the love and support everybody," says Gregg LaPenna, the boy's father. "Strangers, family, friends, the Mets to the Jets, everybody."

The Toys for Tots program says it will also be donating toys to the Long Beach Christmas Angel program in Lazar LaPenna's name.

