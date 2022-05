BUFFALO, N.Y. — A class from Build Community School went on a field trip to the zoo and for many, this was their first time ever. "Every once in a while, you get a group that just really touches your heart and when I tell you these third graders, in my 15 years teaching, are just all amazing 26 amazing kids. And the love they just have for learning, I just had to make it come alive," Colleen Malysza, a third grade teacher at Build Community School said.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO