ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

5K+ stops in Rockford during quota

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockford's former two-stop per shift requirement resulted...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Carnival In Kalamazoo At Maple Hill Pavilion

It seems like once the warm weather hits the outdoor activities are non stop. Now that Carnival season has started in Michigan there's no telling when it will end. I don't know if it's just me but it seems as though whenever one carnival is departing, another carnival is arriving. Not too long ago I was just writing about the Carnival at the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek and now it's Kalamazoo's turn for the fun.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNEM

Bear spotted in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another bear was spotted in mid-Michigan this weekend. The Thomas Township Public Safety Department said there were three sightings of a bear in the township this weekend. The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire, and in the 11000 block of Geddes, police said. The Michigan...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Rockford, MI
Government
Cars 108

Will Roundabouts Be Michigan’s New Normal?

It is no secret that Michigan has mixed reviews when it comes to our road systems. Within recent months, to help maintain the flow of traffic, construction updates, and minimize accidents cities like Paw Paw and Allegan have begun adopting roundabouts. Now, while many people consider this yielding right of way to be more dangerous, it actually keeps the flow of traffic moving at a more steady and safer pace. With more cities adding this traffic control system, which Southwest Michigan areas does everyone think is next?
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage to consider buying closed drive-in restaurant

PORTAGE, MI -- Portage city leaders are looking to buy the now closed West Lake Drive-In and demolish it for green space. The Portage City Council will consider the purchase of the former lakeside burger joint at its next meeting Tuesday, May 24, according to the recommendation from Acting City Manager Adam Herringa.
PORTAGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quota
Fox17

Endangered Allegan Co. teen found after going missing in Grand Rapids Twp.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing 14-year-old girl was found Monday afternoon. Kent County deputies said the teen went missing out of Grand Rapids Township, saying she was from Allegan County and did not know the area. She was last seen running south near Cascade Road and Forest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOOD

Zeeland student's art to be displayed at U.S. Capitol

Zeeland student’s art to be displayed at U.S. Capitol. Gaylord tornado first EF-3 in Michigan in about a …. Police: Driver in deadly crash fled from other scene. Feds move forward on case against ‘leaders’ of Whitmer …. Dick DeVos and family endorse Tudor Dixon. West Michigan...
ZEELAND, MI
Fox17

M-6 crash seriously injures 2 in Gaines Township, road closed

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash on M-6 in Caledonia Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police says an eastbound motorist hit a disabled vehicle, causing the former to flip over. That driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, troopers say. We’re...
CALEDONIA, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon man shot in park, investigation underway

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Muskegon on Sunday, police say. Around 5 p.m., officers were sent to at Smith Ryerson Park, located at 550 Wood Street, with reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred. They...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Record high gas prices for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is expected to see record prices for gas, according to petroleum analysts. (May. Gaylord tornado first EF-3 in Michigan in about a …. Police: Driver in deadly crash fled from other scene. Feds move forward on case against ‘leaders’ of Whitmer …. Dick DeVos and...
SAUGATUCK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy