Friday was all about Isaac Ayon. After giving up five runs in back-to-back starts, the right-hander returned to PK Park and turned in the best outing of his career. He threw a complete game, his second this season and first of the nine-inning variety. He struck out a career-high 10 batters while throwing 98 pitches, helping Oregon secure a 4-3 victory over No. 25 Arizona in the Ducks’ penultimate game of the season.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO