Man on NJ’s ‘Most Wanted’ List Apprehended in Mexico
A man who's been on the run since being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in 2003 has been apprehended in Mexico City. Juan Francisco Aguillon, who once lived in...wpgtalkradio.com
A man who's been on the run since being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in 2003 has been apprehended in Mexico City. Juan Francisco Aguillon, who once lived in...wpgtalkradio.com
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0