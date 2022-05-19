ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Flint House of Esther in danger of losing building

WNEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay City’s Liberty Bridge will likely not be open by Fourth of July. The Liberty Bridge in Bay City will not be open in time for the Fourth of July holiday...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Bay City announces nonprofit relief grant

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Bay City plans to aid nonprofits suffering under economic conditions wrought by the pandemic. It was first announced on March 21st that the city would authorize $500,000 of funds made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be used to aide nonprofits in Bay City. As of Friday, May 20th, nonprofits that have been and continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the ‘2022 Nonprofit Relief Grant Program’. Organizations that are eligible may receive funds up to $25,000 to cover loss of earnings, decline in revenues, impacts of cancelled fundraising events during periods of closure or limited operations, unexpected expenses related to an increased demand for services or mitigation efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, and other expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Bear spotted in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another bear was spotted in mid-Michigan this weekend. The Thomas Township Public Safety Department said there were three sightings of a bear in the township this weekend. The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire, and in the 11000 block of Geddes, police said. The Michigan...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Midland Co. offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for children 5-11

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 booster shots to children between 5 and 11-years-old starting Tuesday. Families can visit the health department clinic on the second floor of the Midland County Services Building at 220 W. Ellsworth Street from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The county health department is still offering the first, second, third and booster doses of the vaccine to all who are eligible.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
City
Bay City, MI
Bay City, MI
Government
Flint, MI
Government
abc12.com

Woman crashes into Huntington Bank branch in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huntington Bank Branch in Saginaw Township sustained significant damage after a car crashed into the building Monday morning. Police were investigating what caused the unidentified woman to hit the building at 4815 State St. There was no immediate word on injuries or when the...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Woman dies in Saginaw Township apartment fire

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Saginaw Township Fire Department says one woman is dead after a fire at an apartment building that occurred Sunday evening. The fire happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Century Dr. After crews extinguished the fire on the second floor of the building,...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esther#Flint House#U S News And
WNEM

Flint mom pays it forward after receiving formula donation

Our top stories tonight, we're learning more about a deadly tornado that ripped through parts of Northern Michigan, one woman was shopping at Hobby Lobby when the roof was ripped off the building recounts her experience with the storm, and today was the ribbon cutting and dedication for the pavilion named in honor of our friend and longtime TV5 anchor Sam Merrill.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Monday morning, May 23

Today's top stories include an addition to the lawsuit against Oxford schools, a deadly shooting in Saginaw, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. The cleanup in Gaylord continues Sunday after the devastating tornado on May 20. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, May 22. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Our top...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, May 20

As Michiganders prepare to hit the road for weekend trips up north, that price at the pump will hit hard. Here are the top stories we are following for Friday morning, May 20. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge will likely not be open by Fourth of July. Updated: 19 hours...
BAY CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Local community college instructor to appear on Jeopardy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local community college instructor will appear on Jeopardy later this month. Being a Jeopardy contestant has always been a dream of Aaron Gulyas, history instructor at Mott Community College. Gulyas has made it to the audition phase three times over 13 years. He made it...
FLINT, MI
Midland Daily News

Cultivating new life in Sanford lakebed

Smith’s garden in September 2021 which was his first season of significant planting. (Kerry Noble) When John Smith ventured out that day in late May 2020 to what days earlier would have been covered with sparkling blue water -15 feet deep where he walked - the muck was still squishy and smelly.
SANFORD, MI
WNEM

Flint City Council possibly operating illegally without president

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One member of Flint City Council claims they have been operating illegally involving the removal of the council president, according to their city charter. “We did remove the president and according to the city charter, we’re supposed to elect another president,” said Flint City Councilwoman Tonya...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

‘Operator issues’ caused Lafayette Bridge to close twice in Bay City, says MDOT

BAY CITY, MI - The Lafayette Street Bridge malfunctioned twice this week due, snaring traffic that was trying to cross Bay City’s southernmost bridge. The Lafayette Street Bridge was closed on Tuesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 19 temporarily, according to the BAY Alert system. A BAY Alert message went out each day saying that the bridge was experiencing a “mechanical failure.” Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes during the closure, which caused a squeeze in traffic on the remaining bridges since the Liberty Bridge is still under construction, leaving the Veterans Memorial and the Independence bridges as the only remaining options.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Residents in favor of potential $500 rebate during time of need

Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents are feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to hit wallets. On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led legislature proposed new plans to cut taxes but remain at odds as to how they will get it done. Whitmer is calling for a one-time $500...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy