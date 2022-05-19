Cherokee Co. Sheriff asks community’s help with shooting investigations

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff is asking people to speak up after two shootings at a Gaffney mobile home park.

“We need the public’s assistance when we have crimes in an area,” said Sheriff Steve Mueller.

On May 1, 2022, Sheriff Mueller said 22-year-old Demetrius Woods was shot and killed at the Providence Road mobile home park.

“We have a person of interest, Scottie Lindsay that we’ve been looking for now since the night of the shooting and we still have not been able to locate him,” said Mueller.

This Monday, Sheriff Mueller said there was another shooting at the property where a victim was shot in the hand and four homes were hit by bullets. He said investigators are looking for information but witnesses aren’t giving credible information.

“It’s very difficult because obviously we’re not there, but those people who are present, they hear things, they see things,” said Mueller.

He said the victim in Monday’s shooting is also not cooperating. Sheriff Mueller said community trust is important in investigations. He said information can often lead to arrests and justice for victims.

“In order for law enforcement to be successful, you have to have the community’s support to provide information when crimes happen,” said Mueller.

He said the department is now taking a proactive approach to prevent more incidents in this neighborhood.

“We’re increasing patrols in the neighborhood, both unmarked and marked cars,” said Mueller.

He also said they’re researching a mobile camera system, but said the best tool is the community.

“The biggest thing that we need the residents to do, is number one, talk to law enforcement when something happens,” said Mueller.

He encourages people to call 9-1-1 before something happens.

“It’s not illegal for a large crowd to be gathered, but we can come and have a police car parked within eyesight and certainly that will deter an outbreak of violence,” said Mueller.

Sheriff Mueller also said the owners of the mobile home park are considering adding more security cameras on the property. WSPA reached out to management at the property, who had no comment.

People can share information about investigations anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

