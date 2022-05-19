House fire in Elkton displaces residents; investigation continues

ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze heavily damaged one unit of a duplex home in Elkton on Thursday morning, displacing an unspecified number of occupants, according to fire officials.

Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton and Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 200 block of Hollingsworth Manor shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, after receiving an emergency dispatch regarding a structure fire, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.

Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen, according to fire officials, who further reported that the dwelling sustained smoke and water damage, in addition to fire damage.

No one was injured, fire officials said. Firefighters reportedly rescued pets from the house, fire officials added.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, fire officials reported.

A Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal detective was dispatched to the scene to determine where the blaze started and what caused it, according to fire officials.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the MOSFM had not released any information about the investigation into the Hollingsworth Manor house fire and about the estimated monetary damage the blaze caused to the structure.