Manslaughter charges issued in stabbing of father, son

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Corrections has denied parole for a convicted serial killer who confessed to killing four women in the Lansing area in the 1970s. The Eaton County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 67-year-old Don Miller will next be eligible for parole Aug. 29, 2027. Miller was allowed to plead guilty to just two counts of manslaughter because he led authorities to some of the bodies. He also was convicted of raping and strangling a 14-year-old girl and strangling and stabbing her 13-year-old brother. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this year signed new laws allowing the parole board to review killers and other violent offenders every five years instead of every one or two.

