Manslaughter charges issued in stabbing of father, son

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of fatally shooting his 1-year-old's mother was arraigned on murder charges Monday morning. Eric Smith, 32, was arraigned on one count of open murder, carrying concealed weapons, and felony firearms. Fatal shooting: Baby safe, father arrested after Amber Alert, homicide in Kalamazoo. Smith...
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Office of the Jackson County Sheriff are investigating a reported homicide involving multiple stabbing victims. According to Sheriff Gary Schuette, deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff responded to the MDOC Parole House on Carlton Boulevard in Summit Township at about 6:10 a.m. Monday on a report of multiple stabbing victims.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday evening during a fight, police said. Police were called at about 7 p.m. May 21, to the 1000 block of Mills Street in Somerset Township for a reported fight between two individuals with at least one person being shot, according to the Somerset Township Police Department.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo County woman is on her way to prison after being sentenced for identity theft. Christina Marie Elder was sentenced to two to three-and-a-half years in prison last week in U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan. Elder was accused of stealing outgoing...
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly fatally shot the mother of his 1-year-old son. Tonya Woody, 43, was fatally shot around 12:22 p.m. May 20 at a home on East Emerson Street near South Burdick Street, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
Arrest information shows South Bend Police booked Corey McNamee into jail on Thursday, May 19, for battery or battery by bodily waste with a deadly weapon. William Dean Merriweather, 51, had been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Marina Erp, 52, back in April. 525 Foundation gearing up for annual...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has received new information on the pileup on I-496 over the weekend. The crash occurred Sunday at 12:30 p.m., on eastbound I-496, near the Walnut Street exit. Five vehicles collided on the highway in total. Lansing Police responded quickly to the scene. While in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI – On Sunday, May 22nd, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Officers of Benton Harbor Police and and Safety responded to 100 Block of Ogden Avenue in the City of Benton Harbor to investigate a complaint of a shots fired. Officers responded and found a handgun in the...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE (5/23/2022 @ 3:30 p.m.): Police found Annabel on foot around 3:15 p.m. Monday. She is safe. Original Story (5/23/2022 @ 12:59 p.m.): Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl, Annabel Pratt, who is missing and endangered. Annabel was last seen in the area of...
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police found a suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing at a Holland home early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Woodside Drive and Franklin Avenue around 3:42 a.m., police say. When they arrived,...
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and man are dead after an apparent Friday evening murder-suicide in Muskegon. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Muskegon Police Department were sent to a home on 7th Street near West Forest Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. Responding officers found the...
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 22, 2022) – A 41-year-old Holland man is recovering, and a 37-year-old Holland man is in custody after a stabbing incident on Holland’s North Side during the overnight hours on Sunday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to the...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released photos of the suspects in the shooting that took place outside East Kentwood High School last week. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they hope someone may be able to identify the people depicted in the photos. A total of...
BEECHWOOD,, MI – On May 20th, 2022, at approximately 6:02 PM the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a 2-car personal injury crash on Butternut Drive north of James Street. The investigation at the scene determined a 49-year-old woman, from Holland, was driving a gold Mercury SUV...
LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Corrections has denied parole for a convicted serial killer who confessed to killing four women in the Lansing area in the 1970s. The Eaton County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 67-year-old Don Miller will next be eligible for parole Aug. 29, 2027. Miller was allowed to plead guilty to just two counts of manslaughter because he led authorities to some of the bodies. He also was convicted of raping and strangling a 14-year-old girl and strangling and stabbing her 13-year-old brother. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this year signed new laws allowing the parole board to review killers and other violent offenders every five years instead of every one or two.
