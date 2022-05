Families, Influencers, Couples and Work Trips—Here’s Where to Stay and Dine in LA. Whether it’s a relaxing weekend getaway with friends, a trip to the city for business or a sunny staycation, a Los Angeles getaway is always a great idea. In addition to having some of the best restaurants and rooftop bars in the country, LA is also known for its renowned museums, sandy beaches (plus the near-constant 75 degree weather) and upscale shopping. Whether you’re visiting for work or pleasure, you might be wondering about the best place to stay that suits you and your personality. These are our nine LA hotel (and dinner!) recommendations for every type of visitor. Los Angeles Tourist.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO