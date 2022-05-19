ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Parents forced to search on social media for infant food

WNEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay City’s Liberty Bridge will likely not be open by Fourth of July. The Liberty Bridge in Bay City will not be open in time for the Fourth of July holiday because crews...

www.wnem.com

WNEM

Midland Co. offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for children 5-11

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 booster shots to children between 5 and 11-years-old starting Tuesday. Families can visit the health department clinic on the second floor of the Midland County Services Building at 220 W. Ellsworth Street from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The county health department is still offering the first, second, third and booster doses of the vaccine to all who are eligible.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bear spotted in Saginaw Co.

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here is a look at our top stories. State financial services offering tips after Gaylord tornado. As residents across northern Michigan pick up the pieces from Friday’s tornado, state financial officials are offering a few tips when it comes to filing insurance claims and repairing the damage.
GAYLORD, MI
WNEM

Bay City announces nonprofit relief grant

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Bay City plans to aid nonprofits suffering under economic conditions wrought by the pandemic. It was first announced on March 21st that the city would authorize $500,000 of funds made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be used to aide nonprofits in Bay City. As of Friday, May 20th, nonprofits that have been and continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the ‘2022 Nonprofit Relief Grant Program’. Organizations that are eligible may receive funds up to $25,000 to cover loss of earnings, decline in revenues, impacts of cancelled fundraising events during periods of closure or limited operations, unexpected expenses related to an increased demand for services or mitigation efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, and other expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Local community college instructor to appear on Jeopardy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local community college instructor will appear on Jeopardy later this month. Being a Jeopardy contestant has always been a dream of Aaron Gulyas, history instructor at Mott Community College. Gulyas has made it to the audition phase three times over 13 years. He made it...
FLINT, MI
TheHorse.com

Strangles Cases Confirmed in 3 States

Eight new cases of strangles have been reported in three states this week. Three of the horses reside in Florida, four in Michigan, and one in Ohio. A 5-year-old Warmblood at a boarding facility in Manatee County, Florida, presented with a fever, nasal discharge, enlarged submandibular lymph nodes, and possible ocular neurologic signs on May 14. The horse was reported as positive for strangles by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) on May 19, and 39 horses were exposed. Also on May 19, FDACS officials reported a horse in St. Lucie County and a horse in Indian River County had tested positive. Strangles vaccination status for these horses was not available, and all have been quarantined.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, and more than 25% live in the United States. Today, I will uncover the wealthiest person in the Ann Arbor/ Ypsilanti area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wbkb11.com

Black Market Marijuana Operation Found in Closed Down Elementary School in Glennie

Michigan state police have discovered a black market marijuana operation at an old elementary school in Glennie. The school has been shut down for years and early Tuesday morning, the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and Marijuana and Tobacco enforcement section executed two search warrants on the building. “This is a big discovery and, again, marijuana has been legalized in Michigan for use. However, we still continue to see black market operations such as this one,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll.
GLENNIE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Michigan court blocks enforcement of state’s 1931 abortion ban temporarily; Plan proposes $700M on upgrading existing Detroit schools buildings

DETROIT – Many things are happening in the state of Michigan. A Michigan court of claims judge issued a temporary injunction against an automatic return to the state’s 1931 anti-abortion law. In Flashpoint, we discussed where this leaves Michigan as the United States waits for the final word from the U.S. Supreme Court.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Splash Village wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Best of Best Hotels for Families in the World

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Zehnder’s announced its Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark has been named a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winner. The Frankenmuth hotel and waterpark is the only U.S. hotel rated as one of the best 25 family hotels in the world. Splash Village is also the only Midwest property voted as one of the top 25 in the Tripadvisor U.S. family category, according to Zehnder’s.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
maggrand.com

Michigan boy, 5, gruesomely mauled by two pit bulls belonging to a neighbor

A 5-year-old boy in Michigan was viciously attacked by two dogs last week, leaving him with serious facial injuries that required extensive reconstructive surgery. On May 12, the 5-year-old victim, Little Hunter Callender, was playing with his younger sister outside his grandmother’s house in Grand Rapids when two pit bulls jumped out of a neighbor’s vehicle and attacked him, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.
MICHIGAN STATE

