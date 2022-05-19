GRFD seeking volunteers for high-rise fire drill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Do you clinch teeth? Maybe you don’t think much of it but there’s some things you should know. Today, we have Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ to provide some helpful insight. Most people think their teeth are supposed to touch all the time, but in reality, they’re only supposed to touch for a fraction of a second when you swallow. When you are at-rest your teeth should be apart.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO