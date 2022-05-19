ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Reveals New Posters

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers revealed some new posters for the Disney+ movie. A lot of fans are going to get the chance to see the big comeback for themselves this weekend. Of course, John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are playing the live-action version of the duo. In the new posters,...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek 4: Karl Urban Offers New Update

Karl Urban is the latest Star Trek 4 star to offer an update on when the project might begin filming. Like most of his co-stars, Urban isn't sure of the details. He tells Radio X that he knows Paramount is working on the project, but the practical details of when it may start filming are still not set. "I have heard that it is happening, but I've been hearing that for the last three years," Urban says (via Trek Movie). "All I know is they are developing it, they're writing a script, and I know one hundred percent that we all want to come back and do it. So I think it's all just a matter of logistics and timing at this point."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reportedly Featured Thor's Brother

When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theatres earlier this month, it featured some exciting surprises. One big name on the list included John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic, which was a longtime fan cast come to life. However, it was recently revealed that Krasinski was not the original choice to be a part of the movie's Illuminati. It was revealed that James Bond star Daniel Craig was going to be a part of the powerful group, but he was unable to film due to COVID concerns. This led to some confusion among fans, who thought Craig was cast as Mr. Fantastic. However, it has been reported that he was actually supposed to play Balder the Brave, Thor's half-brother. A recent video from Heavy Spoilers on YouTube claims to have insider info about the Craig cameo that could have been.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Dennis Haysbert
Person
Tress Macneille
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Chris Parnell
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Eric Bana
Person
Flula Borg
Person
Andy Street
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
John Mulaney
ComicBook

Lord of the Rings Trilogy Star Forgot About the TV Show, Still Plans to Watch

Prime Video's upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series promises to be an epic undertaking, but it will be very different from the trilogy Peter Jackson made in the early 2000s. The new show is set 1,000 years before Lord of the Rings, and concept artist John Howe recently teased, "This isn't the Middle-earth you remember." The upcoming show has caused some reactions from the previous movies' stars, including Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee), who has expressed his excitement for the show. Another Lord of the Rings alum, Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and admitted he forgot the series was happening but said he does plan to watch.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Rangers#Comicbook Com#Chip N Dale
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #336 Is Pretty Easy to Solve

It's the beginning of what's hopefully an easy Wordle weekend. Today's Wordle puzzle isn't too difficult to solve, which makes the puzzle the perfect way to start off the weekend. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

SNL Cut Pete Davidson's Final Sketch Which Featured an Eminem Cameo

Saturday night was one of endings for NBC's Saturday Night Live. Not only was it the Season 47 finale for the long-running sketch comedy series, but it also marked the end of the run for four of SNL's biggest stars with Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney all exiting the series. Each of the performers made their goodbyes throughout the episode's sketches, including Davidson joining Colin Jost at the "Weekend Update" desk. But Davidson had one more moment from Davidson, a "Cut for Time" sketch that not only saw Davidson pay tribute to series creator Lorne Michaels but featured an appearance by Eminem as well.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Superman's Boyfriend Gets His Own Superhero Costume

Superman's boyfriend will be getting his own super suit. In the upcoming Superman: Son of Kal-El #14, Jon Kent's boyfriend Jay Nakamura will step up as a hero in his own right — superhero costume and all. According to the solicitation for the issue, "Jay Nakamura must embrace his powers and become the hero Jon knows he can be." You can check out Jay's new costume in the main cover for the issue by Travis Moore released by DC Comics featuring Jay in a teal and white look below.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner Explains SPOILER's Shocking Kill

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Divine Providence" episode of Fear the Walking Dead. A half-season after Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) declared war on former friend Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), vowing to take the Tower he rules over in the nuclear-zombie apocalypse, the conflict came to an end in "Divine Providence." There's been bloodshed on both sides, the second half of Fear's Season 7 killing off Ali (Ashton Arbab), Howard (Omid Abtahi), John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), and sentencing Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) to a slow death by radiation poisoning. The casualties have all happened in the same place: Strand's Tower.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Reveals Anya's Most Adorable Scene Yet

Spy x Family has crossed over the halfway point of its debut cour of episodes, and has revealed the most adorable Anya Forger scene in the series yet with the newest episode! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been watching the three members of the Forger family together while each of them try and get adjusted to what their new life really means. But with that new status quo now firmly established, each of them is now going to come across their own unique challenges as Anya becomes very important to Operation Strix's major success.
COMICS
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Secret Wars, Spawn & More

It's been a relatively quiet week in comics now that the dust has begun to settle from MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (don't worry, our lips are sealed). Fans and speculators have turned their attention to what some think may be coming in the future, with new adaptations like Paper Girls grabbing a spot along with a massive, multiversal, potentially MCU-charged book in Secret Wars. Boom! Studios strike again, and an odd #1 takes the top spot in this week's Top Ten!
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in June 2022

June is just around the corner and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest streaming months for Disney+ in quite a while. May will wrap up with the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the highly anticipated Star Wars TV series. The arrival of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will send Disney+ into a month of consistent additions, including regular episodes from Disney's two biggest franchises.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game Playtest Live

The public playtest for the Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game is live, providing fans of the popular anime with a first look at the new game. Mana Project Studio published the public playtest for Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game earlier this month, which can be downloaded for free from DriveThruRPG. The new playtest introduces players to a unique game engine built specifically with Cowboy Bebop in mind. Most of the game's core mechanics are named after musical terms, referencing the anime series' fantastic soundtrack.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Burns the House Down With Burnin

One heroic My Hero Academia cosplay is really burning the house down with the fiery sidekick Burnin! The fifth season of the anime for Kohei Horikoshi's original manga franchise introduced fans to the Endeavor Agency, the heroes and staff who were working under the new number one hero. This showcased what Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki could learn under the fiery hero, and at the same time also showed off many of those pros who knew that hero side of him all too well thanks to his roster of close sidekicks who also carried their own fiery related abilities.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy