ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cawthorn says ‘it’s time for the rise of the new right’ after primary loss

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJSI6_0fk5nFSq00
Tweet

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), who lost his primary race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) earlier this week, said in an Instagram post on Thursday that “it’s time for the rise of the new right.”

“It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command. We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming,” he wrote. It was unclear which enemy he was referring to.

His post also included a list of names of people and groups he said had come to his defense “when it was not politically profitable,” which included Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), former President Trump, the NRA, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), among others.

“These are honorable men and women who are the type of friends anyone yearns to have. ‘At the beginning of a change the patriot is a rare and hated man.’ These are those rare and hated men/women. There are other National figures who I believe are patriots, but I am on a mission now to expose those who say and promise one thing yet legislate and work towards another, self-profiteering, globalist goal,” Cawthorn said.

Some on social media pointed out what appeared to be a typo, suggesting the congressman meant to say “genteel” when he wrote, “The time for gentile politics as usual has come to an end.”

Cawthorn’s remarks come after he lost his primary race in the state’s 11th Congressional District on Tuesday to Edwards, despite receiving the backing of Trump.

The North Carolina Republican faced a slew of controversies in recent months, including over remarks he made calling the Ukrainian government “evil” and its president a “thug,” his claim that he had been invited to orgies in Washington and seen people doing cocaine and a leaked video in which he is seen nude, which he said was “blackmail.”

After conceding the race, Cawthorn called on Republicans in his district to “to rally behind the Republican ticket to defeat the Democrats’ nominee this November.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Chuck Edwards
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

569K+
Followers
69K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy