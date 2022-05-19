How the Defense Production Act will address baby formula shortage: Pentagon press secretary

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett walked viewers through Robby Mook's testimony in the Trump-Russia trial Friday night, on "Hannity." GREGG JARRETT: [Clinton] personally approved the scheme to peddle phony collusion information to the media, that dropped like a bombshell by her own campaign manager, Robby Mook. And it seemed so incredibly foolish for the defense of all people to have called Mook to the witness stand. It's fundamental in trying cases, never call a witness to the stand that only helps you a little bit, because the downside of hurting you tremendously is quite severe. And sure enough, that's what happened. I mean, Mook helped a little bit, marginally, by saying, well, we the campaign didn't put up Sussmann going to the FBI to lie to them. What the campaign intended is irrelevant. What's material is what Sussmann's intent was, and his intent has already been demonstrated by the evidence in the testimony. He put his lie to the FBI in writing. So now he's only left with some rather vacuous defenses.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO