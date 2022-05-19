ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May snowstorm could cause issues for trees

By Michael Konopasek
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Weather whiplash could spell trouble for trees, especially trees that are diseased or have been neglected over the years.

“These are the events that really come in and take out unhealthy trees,” said Paul Donovan, owner of Donovan Arborists.

Donovan is also an arborist. He said the event should serve as a wake-up call for homeowners to develop a solid pruning and maintenance program. Those programs help keep trees strong. Even despite best efforts, Donovan said there’s still a potential for problems with well-watered trees.

“If it gets down, freezing enough, the water in the cells could actually freeze and pierce the cell wall,” Donovan said. “That’s the sort of damage that you see.”

What to know for Colorado’s late May snowstorm

Xcel Energy is aware of the potential tree issues. The utility said it has crews on standby in case branches fall on power lines.

“One of the things that a spring storm brings is heavy wet snow,” said Xcel spokesperson Kelly Flenniken. “We’re ready for that.”

There is a silver lining to the late-season storm. Shorter nights mean less time snow can avoid the powerful Colorado sunshine.

“Below freezing, that window is going to be small … relative to if it was wintertime,” Donovan said.

Xcel said people should avoid downed powerlines. Any issues should be reported by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

