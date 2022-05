PORTLAND, Maine — I've spent many nights at Hadlock Field throughout my 26 years, but Wednesday night took the cake. Wednesday was Patrick Dempsey bobblehead night at the Portland Sea Dogs game, but it was much more than just a bobblehead giveaway. The night was a celebration of Maine's cancer resources, those who have used the resources, and those who have worked to make the resources available.

