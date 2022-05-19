ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine Army National Guard holds deployment sendoff ceremony

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ORONO, Maine — Family and friends of about 80 members of the Maine Army National Guard gathered Thursday in the field house at the University of Maine for a sendoff ceremony. The 120th Regional Support Group of the Maine Army National is being deployed to Poland for a...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine NASA alums donate flag flown at space station

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills welcomed two state leaders in space exploration to the Maine State House on Friday. Derrick Porter, a self-described lobsterman's son from Cutler, and a NASA spacewalk engineer joined Caribou's own astronaut Jessica Meir to gift a Maine flag to the state museum. The...
MAINE STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Lobster Or ‘Porcupine?’ Malloy In Hot Water In Maine

Those of us who know former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy are aware that he can be prickly and unpredictable. Confronted with this reality and his low approval ratings as he was running for re-election in 2014, Malloy once told former WNPR host John Dankosky: “I think people have a judgment to make. You don’t have to love me. I’m a porcupine. That’s okay.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Poland, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Orono, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

The week ahead: May 23, 2022

On Tuesday, a mother charged with the murder of her own child is expected to be arraigned in a New Hampshire courtroom. Danielle Dauphinais is facing charges including first-degree murder in the death of her five-year-old son, Elijah Lewis. He was reported missing back in October and found dead ten days later at a park in Abington, Massachusetts. A medical examiner determined he died as a result of violence, neglect, and fentanyl intoxication.
ABINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sendoff#Bulgaria#The University Of Maine#The U S Army Europe#European#Fed
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hail the size of golf balls strikes several Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — What a day of severe weather in Maine. Sunday afternoon started off relatively quiet, with a few severe thunderstorm warnings. Then the hailstorm picked up over Jay and Livermore Falls. According to the Nation Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, hail is a "form of precipitation consisting of...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Golf ball-sized hail pummels Maine towns

JAY, Maine — Powerful storms moved through Maine on Sunday, bringing with them damaging precipitation. "Never," Jay resident Nelson Dipompo said. "Never seen anything that big." Dipompo said he's lived in the Jay area his entire life; however, the hail storm that rolled through Sunday evening was like nothing...
JAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
NEWS CENTER Maine

Historic Maine house will be saved, maybe just in time

PITTSTON, Maine — The foundation is falling in. The siding around the front door is breaking, falling off, and revealing gaps underneath. Windowpanes are missing. Even the Historic Site sign is leaning over. The Colburn House needs saving. The house, once with a stunning view of the Kennebec River,...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Communities in Maine, New Jersey grieve tragic loss of Levi Caverly of Union

UNION, Maine (WABI) - Hurt and shock are very real. Those are the words of a Union father grieving with his family over the loss of their son, 18-year-old Levi Caverly.We’re learning more about the tragic accident earlier this week when he died on a beach in New Jersey from some of the community members who live there.
UNION, ME
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: It’s time to fight back against white supremacist organizing in Maine

The Great Replacement is not a new idea and for many years it mainly traveled around fringe white nationalist circles. However, as America becomes more diverse, many white Americans increasingly feel uneasy with these shifting demographics. White supremacist media personalities and organizers stoke fear that this trend will result in white people being treated as second class citizens in the same way we have historically treated racial minorities. As the Republican Party turns away minority voters by stoking racial fear and resentment against them, it has doubled down on efforts to disenfranchise Black voters and prevent immigration in order to maintain power. In short, conservatives have rejected multi-racial democracy and will do anything they can to stop it, even if it provokes extrajudicial violence, as we saw on January 6, 2020.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine removes LGBTQ teaching video assailed in Republican ad

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Education removed from its website a video containing an LGBTQ lesson plan for kindergarten students that was the subject of a Republican ad targeting Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. The ad, which first aired Wednesday, accused the governor of spending $2.8 million to...
WPFO

LePage calls out Gov. Mills over inflation, Mills defends $850 check strategy

BANGOR (WGME) -- Former Governor Paul LePage is calling on the state to do more to battle high gas prices and inflation. LePage is running against Governor Janet Mills in November and at a campaign event in Bangor, he says her plan to give Mainers $850 checks isn't enough. "Suspend...
wabi.tv

Maine CDC reports 793 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, five additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 793 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday. There are also five additional deaths. 2,343 people have died from the virus in Maine since the pandemic began. As of Saturday morning, 214 people were hospitalized with the virus, that’s down one from Friday....
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy