Beckley Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man was sentenced today to seven years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing cocaine base, also known as “crack” cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Gregory Anthony Waters, 53, sold approximately 1 ounce of cocaine base to a confidential informant on September 20, 2020. Waters admitted to meeting the informant near a restaurant he owned in Beckley to sell the drugs. Waters also admitted to selling cocaine or cocaine base on several other occasions. Each transaction occurred within the Southern District of West Virginia.

Waters agreed to forfeit cash in the amount of $2,481 and to have a money judgment entered in the amount of $5,000, the total of which represents the proceeds of his illegal drug trafficking. Waters also agreed to forfeit a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck which was used to facilitate the distribution of controlled substances.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.