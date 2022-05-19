News 8 Throwback | Historic Whaley House holds court for the first time in 151 years

With the new Park & Market UCSD building opening in downtown San Diego, it opens up a new avenue for foreign cinema for both general audiences and avid filmgoers. UC San Diego recently opened a new building in downtown San Diego, simply called UC San Diego @ Park & Market. It is just across the street from the Park & Market stop on the Blue Line Trolley, perfect for those looking for a reason to use the recent Blue Line extension. Within this building, there is a new theater, “Digital Gym Cinema.” It’s small, housing only 58 seats, but it shows a wide variety of foreign films, something desperately needed in the environment of our current cinema. The tickets are also relatively cheap, $10 for a UCSD student and $12 for general admission (both with a $1 service fee if ordered online) and there is no reserved seating. Unfortunately, the building is often locked and you must dial the front desk number provided on a sign outside the entrance in order to enter. Regardless, a cinema that runs foreign and independent cinema should be welcomed, and there is no better way to welcome it than to attend.

