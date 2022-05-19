ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

CC of Scranton’s Mike Molino qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

By AJ Donatoni, Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmXjV_0fk5l1GL00

Mike Molino, the head golf professional at the Country Club of Scranton, qualified for the U.S. Senior Open on Wednesday at Indiana Country Club.

Molino shot a 3-under 68 to get into a sudden death playoff with another competitor. Thanks to a birdie on a par-5 in the playoff, Molino earned his ticket to Saucon Valley in June.

“I’ve been trying to do this since I was 25 years old,” Molino said. “You catch lightning in a bottle one day and it makes your dreams come true, and that’s what happened. This has been my goal most of my life, to play in a major. And I get to play in a major in a month.”

The U.S. Senior Open takes place June 23-26 at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, a course Molino knows well due to its proximity to Lackawanna County.

“It’s ironic that it’s right here in our backyard,” Molino said. “I have relationships with the professionals there, a lot of pros in the Bethlehem area. I have the support of the club and the people that have reached out to say they’re coming to watch. It’s unbelievable, it’s been overwhelming.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta heating up

WILKES=BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual celebration of the arts is heating up along with the weather. The Joan Harris Dance Center didn’t let the sweltering heat stop them from performing on day 3 of the 4-day Fine Arts Fiesta. The annual event features live entertainment along with an artists’ market, food vendors, and […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Interview with Rob Leiser of Leiser’s Rental Barn – By: Janel Spiegel and Joe Scrizzi

In life sometimes you wind up at places you don’t expect to wind up at. I was invited by my fellow The Valley Ledger contributor and friend, Joe Scrizzi to the Rental Barn, Leiser’s Rental Barn for a photoshoot. It’s one of my favorite places of all-time. It’s such a unique place. Leiser’s has been in business for 74 years. Joe Scrizzi and myself interviewed the owner, Rob Leiser who is full of surprises, the man is a good soul, a hard worker and always working. There are so many fascinating aspects about this place. The barn alone is beautiful.
EASTON, PA
Times Leader

Lake-Lehman outslugs Wyoming Area to win win WVC Division 2 baseball title

HUGHESTOWN — Neither Lake-Lehman nor Wyoming Area were going to use their top pitchers Saturday, either by design or because of rest requirements. So the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball championship game was expected to have plenty of offense. And it did as Lehman outlasted Wyoming Area 13-11 in a marathon that lasted nearly three hours at the Pittston Area Primary Center.
WYOMING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bethlehem, PA
Scranton, PA
Sports
WBRE

Iconic Scranton business from ‘The Office’ celebrates 100 years

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A well-known Pennsylvania landmark is celebrating a major milestone Friday morning in Scranton. “1922, my grandfather started a company to sell grocery bags to mom and pop grocery stores throughout the area and slowly started adding products until they built it up to a comprehensive, multi-dimensional company,” said Pennsylvania Paper […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Protest to save Bloomsburg geese set to be euthanized

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WOU) — A town council’s decision to euthanize dozens of geese living in a Columbia County Park is ruffling some feathers. Residents and animal activists are flocking together in the hopes of changing their fate. It was a serene Sunday afternoon at Bloomsburg Town Park, as gaggles of geese glided across the […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

Dobias, Rex, Strohl, Schmidt are Palmerton inductees

The Carbon County Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 27th Annual Induction Ceremony on Sunday, May 29, at the Franklin Township Fire Company hall. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the banquet will begin at 1:45 p.m. Tickets to the dinner program are $35 for adults and $15...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Trout derby in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The annual North Branch Kid's Trout Derby in Forkston near Mehoopany. More than 300 young anglers came out to enjoy the warm weather and cast a line. Children from ages 1 to 16 were broken into different age groups to compete for the biggest catch.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Senior Open#Indiana Country Club#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

New Lackawanna County Assistant Solicitor named

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mayor of Scranton has named the newest Assistant Solicitor. On Monday Mayor Paige G. Cognetti announced that Attorney Romilda Crocamo will join the Law Department as its newest Assistant Solicitor. Most recently Crocamo served as Acting County Manager of Luzerne County. “Attorney Crocamo is a consummate government professional. Her […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pittston economic program could bring $4M to the city

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)–The City of Pittston is one of 16 communities or organizations in our region that could soon be receiving the end of tens of millions of dollars of federal funding. The funds would come from the Community Project Funding program. Congressman Matt Cartwright submitted the projects to the House Appropriate Committee for 2023. […]
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Mr. Curiosity: The Andy Palumbo Episode

MOOSIC, Pa. — In the latest edition of Mr. Curiosity, Joe talks with his....uh....friend, adversary, coworker, colleague, acquaintance.... just what is the relationship between Joe Snedeker and Andy Palumbo!?!?. Andy discusses his deep and rich history in both radio and television, how he evolved through many formats, trends, people...
MOOSIC, PA
Times News

Child treated after fall in Tamaqua

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a pediatric high fall Sunday morning in Tamaqua. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of West Broad street. The victim was treated at the scene by members of the Tamaqua ambulance and Lehighton paramedics before being transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital trauma center in Allentown. Tamaqua police are investigating the incident.
TAMAQUA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WNEP-TV 16

District IV Track And Field Championships-Day 2

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — As the sun peaked out to heat things up runners took to the track at Williamsport Area High-School for the final day of the District IV Track and Field Championships. Maizy Aikey from Bloomsburg ran an 11:15 to win the girl's AA 3200. Shaela Kruskie from Selinsgrove with an 11:21 in the 3A 3200 taking first. On the boy's side in 3A it was Rory Lieberman from Danville passing Jacob Hess on the final 2 laps to claim victory 9:16.96. The Ironman looking forward to states.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Stroudsburg snowmen auction

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — They are back! The snowmen that is. These snowmen are life-sized, pieces of art, painted by local artists and placed throughout Stroudsburg Borough each Winter. Now in the Springtime, the snowmen are auctioned off to the highest bidder to raise money for next year’s designs. An organizer behind the event […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Nearly $1M awarded to development of Lackawaxen River

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf Administration announced that nearly $1,000,000 will go towards expanding access to the Lackawaxen River. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced that $408,000 will be dedicated to the construction of boat launches, comfort stations, pedestrian walkways, ADA access, landscaping, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy