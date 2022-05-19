CC of Scranton’s Mike Molino qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

Mike Molino, the head golf professional at the Country Club of Scranton, qualified for the U.S. Senior Open on Wednesday at Indiana Country Club.

Molino shot a 3-under 68 to get into a sudden death playoff with another competitor. Thanks to a birdie on a par-5 in the playoff, Molino earned his ticket to Saucon Valley in June.

“I’ve been trying to do this since I was 25 years old,” Molino said. “You catch lightning in a bottle one day and it makes your dreams come true, and that’s what happened. This has been my goal most of my life, to play in a major. And I get to play in a major in a month.”

The U.S. Senior Open takes place June 23-26 at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, a course Molino knows well due to its proximity to Lackawanna County.

“It’s ironic that it’s right here in our backyard,” Molino said. “I have relationships with the professionals there, a lot of pros in the Bethlehem area. I have the support of the club and the people that have reached out to say they’re coming to watch. It’s unbelievable, it’s been overwhelming.”

