The buyer wanted to avoid the competition, and they did. No one has to say how crazy the real estate market is. Anyone who has been looking for a home knows that it's a seller's market and things are being snatched up fast in Maine. According to MaineBiz, a gorgeous home on Lone Pine Lane in Yarmouth recently sold for $315,000 over the list price. And it sold before it ever went on the market to avoid a bidding war.

YARMOUTH, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO