10 pounds of meth seized by San Ramon police

(KRON) — Officers from the San Ramon Police Department seized approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine, the department announced in a social media post. According to the post, which was accompanied by photos, the operation resulted in one arrest and the seizure of “other items.”

The photos accompanying the post showed an array of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash. In addition to meth, the photo showed what looked to be bags of cannabis flower and cannabis cigarettes.

The San Ramon officers and one of the departments K9 officers assisted a Bay Area Task Force in the operation.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

