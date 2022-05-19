ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

10 pounds of meth seized by San Ramon police

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCwE5_0fk5kUdY00

(KRON) — Officers from the San Ramon Police Department seized approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine, the department announced in a social media post. According to the post, which was accompanied by photos, the operation resulted in one arrest and the seizure of “other items.”

The photos accompanying the post showed an array of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash. In addition to meth, the photo showed what looked to be bags of cannabis flower and cannabis cigarettes.

Watch KRON4 News Online

The San Ramon officers and one of the departments K9 officers assisted a Bay Area Task Force in the operation.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 9

Stu Podasso
3d ago

where was the bust? residential or business?. was anyone arrested? How did they figure it out? Who was involved? Where is the rest of the story? How about you get all the facts before you put a story out... Johnny Cutcorners.

Reply(2)
4
Related
KRON4 News

San Mateo Police make arrest in bus stop homicide

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department announced it has arrested a 56-year-old transient in connection with a fatal stabbing at a SamTrans bus stop on May 14. According to SMPD, patrol officers were dispatched to the SamTrans bus stop located at 11 West Hillsdale Boulevard after receiving a call of a […]
SAN MATEO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Three Men from San Jose, One from Gilroy, Arrested on Federal Drug Charges

Three men from San Jose and another suspect from Gilroy face additional hearings in U. S. District Court in San Jose this week, following their May 20 arrest on narcotics trafficking charges. U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon on Friday...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Ramon, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Ramon, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Multiple businesses burglarized in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, several businesses in Milpitas were targeted in smash-and-grab thefts. One of the incidents was caught on camera. At least four businesses were targeted at City Square Plaza. The owner of one restaurant says it’s going to cost almost $600 to repair this window. It took the thief […]
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

4 suspected Bay Area drug dealers arrested by DEA agents

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration nabbed four suspected south Bay Area drug dealers, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Victor Nevarez, Juan Rivera Arzate, Adhemar Castaneda Becerril, and Pedro Gaona Salse were arrested on narcotics trafficking charges and arraigned in federal court Thursday. Prosecutors said Nevarez, 49, of San Jose, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Over 400 firearms recovered in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of firearms are off the street in Santa Clara County thanks to a community gun buyback event. On Sunday, a gun buyback event in Santa Clara County at the Miltpias Community saw more than 400 firearms voluntarily turned in by residents in the first buyback event since the […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bay Area Task Force
KRON4 News

Oakland PD investigating unexplained death

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking into the death of a person that they found near the 2600 block of High Street on Friday. On May 20th the Oakland Fire Department responded to a call to extinguish a vehicle that was on fire, says OPD. OPD also responded to have the […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Rescue Missing Person in Daly City

The North County Fire Authority said Sunday that crews successfully rescued a person, who was missing for five days. The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment. "Thanks to the group of people who were walking the trails and called 911 for help!" the North County Fire Authority's...
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

Husband Of 2020 Slain Manteca Woman Arrested For Murder

MANTECA (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place in December 2020 in which a Manteca woman was found dead in a Tracy canal, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, 44-year-old Christopher Carlson was arrested for the murder of his wife, Chenin Carlson, on December 20, 2020. Chenin’s body had been found in the California Aqueduct south of the city of Tracy. An arrest warrant was granted early Friday and detectives went to locate Christopher. He was found in the city of Lathrop and taken into custody without incident. Carlson was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder. The initial story of Chenin Carlson’s death can be viewed here, in which one of our reporters talks with Mr. Carlson.
MANTECA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mystery surrounds body discovered in Oakland burning car

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN -- Detectives were trying to unravel how a man died after his body was discovered in a burning car on Friday night.Authorities said  firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of High Street to a call to douse a vehicle that had caught fire. After the fire was out, firefighters asked police to tow the vehicle. But when officers searched the vehicle, they discovered the man's body.Police have called the death "unexplained" and would await a coroner's results to determine if foul play was involved.The man's name was not available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau Sunday morning.  He had not been identified and his next of kin notified.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Man impales himself on dock cleat with his own vehicle

SACRAMENTO , Calif. (KTXL) — A man was impaled by a dock cleat after being run over by his own vehicle at Discovery Park. The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed the victim is 25-year-old. According to Sacramento Fire, he was taken to a local hospital but his current condition is unknown. There is no further information […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman kidnapped, assaulted near the Del Norte BART station

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects.  The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street.  She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.    
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

7-year-old biker killed after traffic collision in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 7-year-old bicyclist was killed after a traffic collision Friday afternoon in Fremont, police said in a Nixle alert. The collision happened on Montrose Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Local residents said the boy was riding his bicycle with his grandfather at the time of the crash. The two rode their bicycles […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy