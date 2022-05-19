ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Port Vale sink Swindon in shootout to reach playoff final amid ugly scenes

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xARwl_0fk5kJAn00
Port Vale players celebrate their shootout victory. They will face Mansfield at Wembley for a place in League One.

Port Vale won a nerve-jangling penalty shootout 6-5 to beat Swindon and secure their place in the League Two playoff final, where they will play Mansfield.

After the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate, Aidan Stone was the home side’s hero in the shootout in front of a bumper crowd of 11,669 at Vale Park. Vale’s victory was marred by some unseemly scenes amid a post-game pitch invasion, as the visiting players appeared to be confronted by a group of fans in the centre circle.

“What they have had to put up with coming off that pitch... players have been physically and verbally abused,” the Swindon manager, Ben Garner, said of his team. “I know I’ve seen it in some of the other playoff games. I don’t know where we’re going as a country – it’s absolutely disgusting.”

Swindon had won the first leg 2-1 but Port Vale’s James Wilson scored in the eighth minute to make the tie level on aggregate, before their manager, Darrell Clarke, was sent off in the third minute of extra time after an altercation with the Swindon player Dion Conroy.

Clarke had decided to make three changes to his starting side after their 2-1 defeat at the County Ground four days ago. Kian Harratt, Mal Benning and Jake Taylor were handed the chance to shine, while Aaron Martin, Harry Charsley and Ryan Edmondson dropped to the bench. Swindon remained unchanged as Garner kept faith in the side who impressed in the first leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xf3SB_0fk5kJAn00
Swindon players try to get off the field at Vale Park. Their manager claimed home fans had ‘physically and verbally abused’ his players Photograph: Robbie Stephenson/JMP/Shutterstock

Wilson should have scored after just four minutes but he wasted a glorious chance at the back post. David Worrall whipped in a lovely cross but the usually reliable Wilson somehow missed the ball with the goal at his mercy.

Swindon were adamant they should have had a penalty moments later when Mandela Egbo’s cross looked to have struck the hand of the Vale defender Benning, but the referee, Seb Stockbridge, waved away the visitors’ protests.

Wilson then made sure he scored with a second bite of the cherry. Harratt crossed low from the left and Wilson made no mistake, unmarked at the back post. The Valiants’ captain, Nathan Smith, came within a whisker of doubling their lead, but his sweet right-footed curler rattled the right post.

The French defender Mathieu Baudry rifled agonisingly over just after the hour mark, while Jonny Williams dragged a shot wide from the edge of the box. Wilson then had a powerful shot blocked inside the box and then blasted over the bar as he spurned another fine opportunity.

Smith headed wide with five minutes remaining and Wilson had a chance to win it in stoppage time, but his low left-footed free-kick was well saved by the Robins’ goalkeeper, Lewis Ward.

But then the home side lost their manager after he was dismissed for a needless altercation with Conroy by the dugouts. Clarke tried to wrestle the ball off the defender to get play going after it had gone out for a throw-in. Stockbridge had no hesitation in sending him to the stands and Conroy was booked for his part in the altercation, which resulted in a full-on scuffle between players from both sides.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Wilson then fired a left-footed shot over in the second period of extra time but with no more goals it was Vale who prevailed on spot-kicks in a dramatic finish.

Stone saved from Josh Davison to take the shootout to sudden death after Swindon’s Harry McKirdy had missed against his former club. Ellis Iandolo then blazed over with the visitors’ eighth penalty to send Vale to the new Wembley for the first time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kian Harratt
Person
Ryan Edmondson
Person
James Wilson
Person
Ben Garner
Person
Josh Davison
Person
Jonny Williams
Person
Harry Mckirdy
Person
Darrell Clarke
Person
David Worrall
Person
Aidan Stone
Person
Dion Conroy
The Guardian

Trump isn’t out there with a gun, but he’s enabled this war against black people

Last weekend, just as I finished a live performance in California of Four Questions, the Grammy award-winning jazz collaboration for which I provided spoken words, word reached me about the racist killing of 10 people as they shopped in Buffalo, New York. I try never to be surprised by evil and never paralysed by despair. Instead, my immediate reaction was “here we go again”, with the horror, the suffering and then the now familiar routine of rhetorical gestures and superficial posturing.
POTUS
The Guardian

Chris Taylor obituary

My friend Chris Taylor, who has died of cancer aged 69, described herself modestly on Twitter as “Director of New Writing South, lapsed writer, aspiring cook”. She was rather more than that. Chris was a force. She set up New Writing South, a non-profit organisation, to champion and encourage writers, after running a successful theatre PR business, and also pursued her own creative practice in both writing and the visual arts.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

How to recognise the symptoms of anxiety and get help

Many people will be familiar with the dry mouth, intrusive thoughts, and fluttering heart and stomach that are the hallmarks of anxiety. Often a temporary, and completely natural reaction to threat, these responses can be helpful in certain situations, sharpening the mind and sending blood to where it is needed faster.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penalty Shootout
The Guardian

Andras Kaldor obituary

My friend Andras Kaldor, who has died aged 83, was an architect, writer, artist and gallery owner in Dartmouth, Devon. A refugee from Hungary, he was steeped in both western and eastern European tradition. Andras was born and raised in Budapest, son of Margit (nee Gazdag) and Andras Kaldor, an...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Guardian

Police warn against vigilante action against duckling hit-and-run driver

Police have urged the public against any vigilante actions after the registration of a driver who allegedly ran over a brood of ducklings was published online. Staffordshire police confirmed it is investigating a Facebook post which claimed that at least three ducklings were killed on Friday at a roundabout in Trentham near Stoke-on-Trent. The post claimed they were killed by the driver of a white transit van who allegedly ignored other drivers who were waiting for the ducks to cross the road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The big picture: Paul McCartney at his parents’ home in 1962

This intimate portrait of Paul McCartney was taken by his brother before Beatlemania put an end to ordinary life. Mike McCartney took this picture of “our kid” reading the Observer a couple of weeks after the release of the Beatles’ first single, Love Me Do, in October 1962. The record had reached number 17 in the charts. He and Paul were still living at home, 20 Forthlin Road, in Allerton, south Liverpool. “This was the time before the time,” he told me last week. “We were just working-class Liverpool people trying to survive with our dad after our mum had died.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

285K+
Followers
72K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy