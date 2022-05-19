Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Wilcox Twp. Crash

A 29-year-old Rothbury man suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by an SUV in Wilcox Township in Newaygo

County Thursday afternoon, Michigan State Police say.

According to MSP, a preliminary investigation shows that a 2009 Toyota Rav4 driven by a 47-year-old Scottville woman was driving westbound on 1 Mile Road (M-20) near Sycamore Avenue when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound motorcycle operated by the Rothbury man.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but suffered serious injuries that required him to be transported to a hospital via Aero Med. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Alcohol or drug use does not appear to be a factor, but distracted driving does appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.