Newaygo County, MI

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Wilcox Twp. Crash

By 9and10news Site Staff
 4 days ago

A 29-year-old Rothbury man suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by an SUV in Wilcox Township in Newaygo

County Thursday afternoon, Michigan State Police say.

According to MSP, a preliminary investigation shows that a 2009 Toyota Rav4 driven by a 47-year-old Scottville woman was driving westbound on 1 Mile Road (M-20) near Sycamore Avenue when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound motorcycle operated by the Rothbury man.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but suffered serious injuries that required him to be transported to a hospital via Aero Med. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Alcohol or drug use does not appear to be a factor, but distracted driving does appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Newaygo County, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

