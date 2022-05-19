ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy youth program addresses community trauma, confidence building

cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the next three years, the City of Indianapolis...

cbs4indy.com

cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis non-profit awarded funds to improve response to opioid overdoses in schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools are improving their prevention of and response to opioid overdoses thanks to a grant from the CareSource Foundation. More than $178,000 have been awarded to Overdose Lifeline to provide school partners with the emergency life-saving medication naloxone, develop a custom training course for school staff and connect schools to evidence-based prevention programs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenfield sewing group makes quilts for law enforcement

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A local Greenfield sewing group is honoring law enforcement by donating handmade quilts. There is a lot of work that goes into making a quilt, but this group says they don’t mind because they wanted to do something special to let their local law enforcement know they were appreciated.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana lawmakers to vote on veto override of transgender athletes bill

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers may override the governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender girls from girls school sports. Officials are set to vote on the measure Tuesday when they return to the Statehouse to make technical corrections to new laws. House Bill 1041 would prohibit anyone assigned...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Elwood residents urged to boil water after leak reduces pressure

ELWOOD, Ind. — City officials are urging Elwood residents to boil water for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Mayor Todd Jones said this is because of a water leak that has reduced pressure in some areas of the city’s water system. Jones said officials...
ELWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMS to employ new and growing sustainability programs and innovations

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is working toward becoming the Greenest Spectacle in Racing. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) has several new and growing initiatives to help sustainability. Since 2019, the track has added more than 800 recycle bins to grounds. On the track, Penkse will...
SPEEDWAY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 men shot at Big Dog Saloon on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot overnight Monday at a sports bar on the near southwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD. Police say they originally received two separate calls about a person being shot. The first call came around 12:22 a.m. from the PNC bank on Kentucky Avenue....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

DPW: Portion of Shelby Street to close

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Monday, May 23, Indy DPW expects to close a portion of Shelby Street between Southeastern Avenue and Bates Street to complete resurfacing, patching and connectivity. During the first phase of construction, Shelby will close between Southeastern Avenue and Bates Street. This segment of the street is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Argument over photos led to deadly stabbing in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of stabbing a woman to death at a downtown park. According to court records, witnesses claim the suspect was seen taking pictures of the victim on his phone. That led to an argument over the phone, which ended with the victim being stabbed in the neck in University Park on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police search for missing 64-year-old out of Hartford City

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 64-year-old man out of Hartford City. The Hartford City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Richard Godschalk, who is described as a 64-year-old white male. Police said he is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
HARTFORD CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pallets of baby formula arrive at Indianapolis Intl. Airport Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother was holding a baby in her arms late Sunday morning outside the International Arrivals Building at Indianapolis International Airport as a United States Air Force C-17 cargo jet touched down with 78,000 pounds of specialty baby formula on board in an attempt to ease America’s infant and toddler feeding crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

43-year-old man arrested in fatal downtown Indy stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 43-year-old man Sunday for his alleged role in a fatal stabbing that occurred last week in downtown Indianapolis. The incident occurred when officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 5 p.m. May 19 to an area near the Indiana War Memorial for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival to the 300 block of N. Meridian St., officers said they found a woman with at least one stab wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fast-moving storms caught many Hoosiers by surprise

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Despite forecasts that called for stormy weather Saturday afternoon, many who were caught in the storm’s path said they were surprised by the speed and severity of it. “The wind started picking up a little bit, and then boom it sounded like a train...
EDINBURGH, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lawrence Central evacuated for gas line rupture

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Officials say a gas line rupture caused an evacuation at Lawrence Central before classes started Monday morning. Lawrence police received a call of a gas main rupture at Lawrence Central High School at 7300 E. 56th St just after 8 a.m. “Fire crews are on scene...
LAWRENCE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion Co. deputy fired after murder suspect wrongly released

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County detention deputy was fired Friday after his mistake led to the release of a murder suspect, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said a deputy working release on Thursday failed to review and verify that he had the correct inmate. He was supposed to release Nore Edwards but instead released Noah Edwards, who was awaiting trial for murder and robbery.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Avon police respond to serious crash involving motorcycle

AVON, Ind. — A crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation by the Avon Police Department. According to authorities, the accident occurred on southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway just north of U.S. 36. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while officers and first responders assess the scene and...
AVON, IN

