Indy youth program addresses community trauma, confidence building

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 43-year-old man Sunday for his alleged role in a fatal stabbing that occurred last week in downtown Indianapolis. The incident occurred when officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 5 p.m. May 19 to an area near the Indiana War Memorial for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival to the 300 block of N. Meridian St., officers said they found a woman with at least one stab wound.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO