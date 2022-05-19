ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A Former NFL Player's Assessment of Danny Gray

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWjcN_0fk5ji0d00

He looked like one of the best players on the field, but he wasn't facing any veterans. That will change next week when OTAs start.

The most intriguing 49ers rookie after one offseason practice has to be Danny Gray.

He was the star of rookie minicamp, catching four passes and scoring a long touchdown during 7 on 7 drills. He looked like one of the best players on the field, but he wasn't facing any veterans. That will change next week when OTAs start.

To get a sense of what to expect from Gray once the competition gets tougher, I spoke to former NFL cornerback Eric Crocker. Here's what he said about Gray:

"I see someone who doesn't necessarily play to his speed throughout routes, and for a lot of guys who are really fast, that's the thing they have to learn the most. When I watch him and I watch defensive backs, they're not threatened by his speed. At all. They cover him like he's closer to a 4.6 than a 4.3. I'm watching to see if they're in a rush to get upfield, if they're bailing on their technique, are they timid to get hands on the receiver? When I was watching guys against him, there was none of that. To me, they weren't really respecting his speed. Now, if you throw on a highlight and you see him catch a post or a crossing route and outrun people, you see his speed from that standpoint. I get it. But when you put on the film, I didn't see pop on a consistent basis at all.

"That's not saying he can't be good. That's just saying those are things he needs to work on. And if he does, he'll be a much better overall receiver. And I heard in rookie minicamp he caught some passes and did well. Those are things you want to see carry over to training camp, because now he's going to be going up against more seasoned guys such as Emmanuel Moseley and Charvarius Ward and maybe even Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett. These guys won't be scared of his speed at all. These are guys that are going to really challenge him. He has to take his game to the next level, and that's what the offseason is for. If he can just learn to play with more high-end controlled speed, then he'll be awesome."

Watch Crocker's full breakdown below.

A Former NFL Player's Assessment of 49ers WR Danny Gray (; 10:34)

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career. One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered. While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Cut TCU Rookie

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. MAY 21: ROOKIE RELEASED The Cowboys on Friday waived rookie safety La'Kendrick Van Zandt. Van Zandt signed with the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Crocker
Person
Jimmie Ward
Person
Charvarius Ward
The Spun

Seahawks Announce They've Released A Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have waived one of their backup quarterbacks. Per Bob Condotta, the Seahawks have waived Levi Lewis. Lewis was signed as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft but didn't last very long. That means there's now an open spot on the 90-man roster heading into OTAs...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Eagles legend Foles may have found a new home

It makes too much sense to not happen. A Nick Foles-Frank Reich reunion appears close, according to Colts beat writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said,” Keefer tweeted. “Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

1 undrafted free agent who will make the Seahawks’ 2022 roster

The Seattle Seahawks have a long journey ahead as the franchise aims to recover from trading away Russell Wilson. It’ll be difficult to be competitive in the upcoming season, but the front office has constructed a solid foundation to build upon for the future. Plenty of prospects will have a chance to shine and make an impact on this franchise. With that in mind, we take a look at one undrafted free agent who will make the Seahawks’ 2022 roster.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

49ers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End

The San Francisco 49ers already have one of the best tight ends in the NFL with George Kittle. But they're giving Kittle some extra help in the form of an experienced veteran. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal. Kroft is coming off a one-year run with the New York Jets, during which he had 16 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in nine games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Model Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals met in the Super Bowl this past season. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its early projections for the 2022 NFL season. Who will play in the Super Bowl?. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Buffalo Bills and...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Marquise Goodwin agrees to terms with Seahawks

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Marquise Goodwin, Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com reports. The team had an open roster spot after waiving fourth quarterback Levi Lewis on Friday. Goodwin spent last season with the Bears and made 20 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown in...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Analysis: Best/Worst Case Scenarios For Seahawks 2022 Draft Class

Starting on Monday, the Seahawks' 2022 draft class will get their first taste of real life in the NFL when the team kicks off the final phase of their offseason program with organized team activities. Unlike rookie minicamp earlier this month, Seattle's incoming rookies will now face competition from returning...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Surprising NFL team has most expensive secondary market tickets for 2022

Fans of one particular NFL team will have to shell out a pretty penny if they are trying to buy tickets on the secondary market for the coming season. Ticketing company Logitix revealed this week that the Las Vegas Raiders have by far the most expensive secondary market tickets among NFL teams for 2022. The average ticket for a Raiders home game is apparently going for $595, over $200 more than the team with the second-most expensive tickets (the Miami Dolphins at $387 on average for home games). The defending champion Los Angeles Rams are fourth with a $359 average ticket.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy