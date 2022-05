NEW YORK - Temperatures soared into the '90s this weekend in what might be a preview of a long, hot summer to come. New York City, the Hudson Valley, northeastern New Jersey, and most of Connecticut are under a heat advisory from noon to 8 p.m. as temperatures rose into the low 90s on Saturday, with humidity bringing heat indices to nearly 100 degrees.

