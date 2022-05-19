ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: New active cases hitting highs not seen since March

By Chris Counts
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1E7R_0fk5iSwW00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Thursday showing new cases over the previous two days are hitting highs not seen since March.

The ADH data showed there were 403 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 839,836 since the beginning of the pandemic. Active cases of the virus are at 2,914, an increase of 151 from the previous day.

According to the latest figures, the number of hospitalizations saw no change, remaining at 58. The number of patients on ventilators went up by one to 7, while 15 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, down by three from the prior day.

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of people who died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic at 11,426.

In the last 24 hours, 1,773 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are considered fully immunized rose to 1,593,298, with another 376,002 partially immunized.

Comments / 1

Related
THV11

Taking a closer look at Black maternal health in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Having a baby is usually a happy time for families, a time of incomparable excitement. For Black women, that joy can be overshadowed by the fear of the health complications that they could face, as studies show they often face a higher risk of dying during labor or delivery.
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

Biggest cities in Arkansas 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Arkansas 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas woman still waiting for mother's headstone she paid for in 2019

DANVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — It’s a case of a missing headstone and a daughter trying to honor her mother's memory. More than two years ago, Kelley Weaver’s mother passed away, but Weaver still doesn’t have the headstone or footstone she paid thousands of dollars for, so she called Seven On Your Side to investigate.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
KTLO

Arkansas’ eviction rate in 2022 is highest in 5 years, data show

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said last month that about $86 million in federal funding to support housing stability programs wasn’t needed in the state’s current economy, but data shows evictions are higher throughout the state than they’ve been in the past five years. As of Friday, 2,855...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Adh#Arkansans
KTBS

Voters to face packed ballot in Arkansas on Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24 for the primary election. Democratic and Republican voters will pick their nominees for November's general elections. There are a lot of seats up for grabs this year including include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KYTV

North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Storms Saturday knocked out power to thousands in the Ozarks. North Arkansas Electric reported nearly 300 customers without power Monday morning. The company reported 8,000 outages at the peak. The highest concentration of outages happened in northern Arkansas, including hard-hit Baxter and Izard Counties. Winds...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
foodpoisonjournal.com

CDC: 14 sick with Salmonella Senftenberg due to Jif peanut butter

As of May 21 2022, a total of 14 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Senftenberg have been reported from 12 states – Arkansas (1), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Missouri (1), Ohio (1), North Carolina (1), New York (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (2), Virginia (1), and Washington (1).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy