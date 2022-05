On Thursday, May 19, 2022 and approximately 8:50 pm, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies at DC-1 responded to a holding cell after being alerted to one inmate attacking another inmate. Upon entry into the cell, deputies located the victim, Andrew Steven Myles, 23 of Alexandria, unconscious and breathing, suffering from life threatening injuries due to an attack by another inmate in the holding cell. SO Medical Staff immediately responded to render medical aid. Myles was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

