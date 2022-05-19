ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MA

Delivery driver follows GPS off road into gas pipeline in Mendon

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"Always check twice before following your GPS down a dirt path."

Mendon Police are warning the public to be careful using their GPS after a delivery driver followed their routing system 900 feet off the road and down a gas pipeline.

There was no serious damage, according to Mendon Police.

“Always check twice before following your GPS down a dirt path,” the department posted on Twitter.

Drivers who have been overly trusting of their GPS can take solace in the fact that even the world’s best boss has made the same mistake.

