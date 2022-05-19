Here are 50 games worth picking up in Epic’s mega sale

A popular PS3 game is getting a remaster via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Over the course of the PS3 generation, many great PlayStation IPs got their start, such as Uncharted and The Last Us. Many of these series have lived on through the PS4 and PS5, which is great because the lack of PS3 backward compatibility means they would be stranded otherwise. One of the games, Shatter, isn't as well known as the likes of Uncharted and The Last of Us, but many hardcore PlayStation fans will remember when it was released in 2009 as a PSN-only game to an impressive 86 on Metacritic. A remaster of this game was released by Netflix in 2022, and now this remaster is coming to the aforementioned platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO