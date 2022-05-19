ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here are 50 games worth picking up in Epic’s mega sale

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Epic Games store is hosting a “mega sale” from May 19 to June 16. It features 18 pages worth of games, adding up to more 700 individual titles. There are some new games already on sale here — like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — as well as older classics like Super...

www.polygon.com

GamesRadar+

Marvel's Midnight Suns: Trailer, release delay and that impressive hero roster

Marvel's Midnight Suns is on the horizon with the tactical RPG set to arrive later this year. As a new take on the superhero games genre, it still has all the heroes you recognize - such as Wolverine, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Blade - but it also has a new hero in the shape of The Hunter. You take the lead and manage the team through a card-based ability system, where you'll face tough decisions as you set out to face Lilith, the Mother of Demons.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Update Has Fans Excited

A new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake update has Star Wars fans looking forward to the PC and PS5 game excited. For one, it's confirmed that more news about the remake is coming in the next few months. Meanwhile, it has also confirmed that developer Aspyr Media is well aware of the gravity of the remake, which should put to bed any concerns the remake will be nothing more than a quick cash grab.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Artist Draws Android 13 of Dragon Ball Z Fame

Dragon Ball Z has introduced plenty of characters that exist outside of the main continuity of the Z-Fighters, with the movies being a prime place for introducing villains that never made their way into the official story. With the current artist of Dragon Ball Super clearly being a big fan of the Shonen franchise he draws for, Toyotaro took the opportunity to give fans a new take on the main villain of the seventh Dragon Ball Z movie, Super Android 13.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Behind-The-Scenes Image Shares New Take on Piccolo

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to finally take a break from Goku and Vegeta hogging the limelight and instead focus on Gohan and Piccolo as they protect the Earth against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army. With the Namekian set to receive a new transformation that fans have hilariously dubbed "Piccolo Smooth", based on the lines on his arm disappearing as a result of his "potential being unleashed", a new behind-the-scenes shot of the dubbing process gives us a new look at Piccolo's upcoming appearance.
COMICS
ComicBook

Popular PS3 Game Getting Remaster This Year

A popular PS3 game is getting a remaster via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Over the course of the PS3 generation, many great PlayStation IPs got their start, such as Uncharted and The Last Us. Many of these series have lived on through the PS4 and PS5, which is great because the lack of PS3 backward compatibility means they would be stranded otherwise. One of the games, Shatter, isn't as well known as the likes of Uncharted and The Last of Us, but many hardcore PlayStation fans will remember when it was released in 2009 as a PSN-only game to an impressive 86 on Metacritic. A remaster of this game was released by Netflix in 2022, and now this remaster is coming to the aforementioned platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ex-Skyrim Devs Announce New Survival Game Among the Trolls

A group of industry veterans who worked on classics such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 have announced a new survival game called Among the Trolls. There's no shortage of survival games out there at the moment thanks to titles like Rust, DayZ, Ark, The Long Dark, and many others, but the genre keeps growing. It was also recently confirmed that Conan Exiles developer Funcom is working on a new survival game set in the Dune universe, so it's rapidly expanding and will likely continue to as many developers find more and more success within it.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The best Xbox One games of all time

The best Xbox One games are the titles that are absolute must-plays for anyone rocking either Microsoft's last console or an Xbox Series X - or indeed a PC for that matter. Microsoft's investment in creating an ecosystem for gaming across multiple platforms means that these titles live on beyond an individual console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Xbox 360 Game Made Free for Limited Time

A popular Xbox 360 game is now free for a limited time, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox 360 is the best generation for Xbox so far. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date by some margin, but it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart -- in this case, the PS3 -- a run for its money. The Xbox Series X|S look poised to replicate this success this generation against the PS5, but right now it's too early to make any calls. If the pair of Xbox Series consoles are going to be as popular as the Xbox 360, they will need great exclusive games like the Xbox 360 had.
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Controversial Yu-Gi-Oh card unbanned after 17 years in the shadow realm

Yu-Gi-Oh! has remained a popular trading card game since it first debuted in 1999. Based on the popular manga comic of the same name and published by Konami, it has since sold over 35 billion cards around the world as of January 2021. It also remains a popular card game of choice at tournaments where players can battle against each other in a competitive scene. Cards can regularly be cycled in and out of the official rules at Konami’s discretion. This is to ensure that games can remain balanced without one card, in particular, being used to dominate games. Now...
HOBBIES
PopSugar

The Star Wars Lightsaber Colors, Explained

Lightsabers come in all different shapes, colors, and sizes, but at the center of each one is a kyber crystal, which is what powers lightsabers and gives each one its unique glow. Kyber crystals are scattered around the galaxy, so Jedi younglings must find one as part of their training in order to start the process of constructing their own lightsaber (and becoming a full-fledged Jedi).
TECHNOLOGY
Polygon

PlayStation classics for PS5 may not require a PS Plus subscription

While still a month away in the Americas, the new PlayStation Plus will go live in some Asian regions on May 24. With just a few days to go, some games have started appearing on the Malaysian PlayStation Store, giving players around the world a hint of what to expect when the update comes to their region — especially regarding original PlayStation and PSP emulation. While some classic games will be included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier, players who aren’t subscribed to the service will also be able purchase and play classic titles on an individual basis.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon-with-guns survival game Palworld shows off more gameplay

A new look at Palworld, the colorful, open-world survival crafting game from Craftopia developer Pocketpair Games, shows off its colorful cartoonish world, it’s Pokémonlike creatures called Pals, and a whole lot of violence that will probably make you think, “It is incredibly weird to see Pokémon on the business end of a shotgun.”
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

The Biggest Video Games Releasing in May 2022: 'Dolmen' Out Now

With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. Regardless of your preferred gaming console, there are a ton of great games releasing this month for the Sony PS5, PS4, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES

