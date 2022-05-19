ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Columbia man murdered a teen that looked at him with malice

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0fk5hK5j00

Columbia man, Shawndel Arneez Weems, was found guilty today by a Howard County jury of second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Simeon Mukuna.

Officers responded to reports of shooting in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way on February 6, 2021. When they arrived, they found Mukuna lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

After medical treatment, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses say he was helping a friend with vehicle maintenance. He walked to his car to get his jacket and when he walked back a vehicle pulled up alongside him.

Weems was the driver of the car and he began firing, striking Mukuna multiple times.

After the shooting, Weems parked his car and went back to his apartment. A search warrant revealed a 9mm handgun and one magazine with live rounds in it.

He later told investigators that when he drove through the parking lot, he felt as if Mukuna was looking at him with malice.

Weems didn't know the victim and has never seen him before. He also claimed that Mukuna had a handgun, but no such weapon was ever found.

He will be sentenced on September 30, 2022 and faces up to 60 years of active incarceration.

Howard County Police Department

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

DC Special Police Officer shot and killed

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An off-duty D.C. Special Police Officer is dead after a shooting took place in the 2500 block of Elvans Road in Southeast D.C. Around 12:23 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to the area after hearing the sounds of a gunshot. Upon arrival, they found the Special Police Officer dead on the scene […]
MANASSAS, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Woman Charged With Attempted Murder For Driving Toward Officers, Crashing Into Cruiser In Walmart Parking Lot, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly sped her car toward police officers and then crashed into an occupied police car Saturday in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police said. She and an officer were injured in the incident. A’Keirra Smith, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and a slew of related charges in the incident, according to electronic court records. Officers responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot of the Walmart at Arundel Mills Circle for reported reckless speeding vehicles. Police said while officers were trying to disperse the crowd, Smith allegedly intentionally drove toward officers and nearly hit them. While fleeing the parking lot, Smith crashed into an occupied police vehicle, police said. Smith and an officer were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Smith is being held without bond, according to court records.    
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MD
Crime & Safety
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
Daily Voice

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maryland Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Montgomery County, the Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP) said. Eric William Swartz, 70, was last seen in the 3200 block of Ferndale Street in Kensington around around 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, Montgomery County Police said.
KENSINGTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Malice#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Dashcam Footage Captures Horrific I-270 Crash (VIDEO)

A driver's dashcam captured a horrific I-270 crash in which a semi-truck being cut off a passenger car, seriously hurting a child over the weekend in Montgomery County. The semi appears to have swerved to avoid hitting a white SUV vehicle when it lost control and overturned in the northbound lanes of the highway in Gaithersburg around 5:15 p.m., Sunday, May 22, according to the footage and MoCo Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Easton woman arrested after assaulting elderly mother

EASTON, Md. – An Easton woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted her elderly mother. Easton Police arrested 53-year-old Alexandra Heatly after responding to a reported domestic disturbance on South Street. Investigators say Heatly assaulted her 87-year-old mother, who she lives with. Police have not released any information about what led up to the disturbance, or how serious the victim’s injuries are.
EASTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Suspect In Reisterstown Road Shooting Arrested

GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested 30-year-old Joseph Carter in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting in the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road. Officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. on Friday where they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are currently listed in critical by stable condition. Baltimore County Police say that through the course of their investigation they were able to identify Carter as the suspect responsible for the incident. He is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Arrest made a week later after woman was found dead in her car

Baltimore County police have charged an 18-year-old with first-degree murder in the death of a woman last weekend. On May 14, around 1:21 a.m., officers responded to a cardiac arrest call near Silver Spring and Philadelphia roads. When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Whitney Hoover suffering from an apparent gunshot...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man found shot and killed in Hyattsville parking lot

A man was found shot to death in Hyattsville, Maryland, in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning, according to police. Prince George’s County Police said they found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot around 2:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, near the Maryland-D.C. border. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Marylanders Face Federal Charges For Impersonating Deputy US Marshals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland residents face federal charges for impersonating deputy U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Antione Tuckson, 37, of Waldorf, for false impersonation of an officer and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Co-conspirator Nijea Rich, 40, of Lexington Park is charged with impersonating a federal officer and conspiracy to impersonate a federal officer, officials said. The suspects participated in criminal conduct while posing as U.S. Marshals, according to Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Mathew Silverman. He said the offense “presents a grave risk to the community and undermines all the incredible work done by deputies who have earned the right to wear our badge.” Officials said if convicted, Tuckson faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating a Deputy U.S. Marshal on top of a maximum of 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rich faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy.
WALDORF, MD
WSOC Charlotte

15 hospitalized after bus overturns on Maryland interstate

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Fifteen people were hospitalized Sunday after a passenger bus overturned onto its side along a Maryland interstate, authorities said. Forty-seven people were passengers aboard a Megabus that was traveling south on Interstate 95 near White Marsh when it flipped at about 6:55 a.m. EDT, The Baltimore Sun reported.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Bay Net

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Calvert County Shooting

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police on Thursday arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Calvert County. The suspect, Adam Joseph Holland, 20, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, knowingly altering a firearm identification, using firearm in the commission of a violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a loaded handgun, obstruction and hindering and altering physical evidence from a crime.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

10-year-old boy hospitalized; at least 5 people shot overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were shot overnight in Baltimore City, including a child and teenager. According to police, just before 12:15 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a shot spotter alert in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue. Once on scene, officers located three victims,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy