LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ruby Dental and Braces helped spread some smiles for those in need through their 7th annual Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday. In a partnership with Benevis, a national dental services organization, the volunteer event was open to the public all day. Children and adults who are uninsured or underinsured could come to one of the Ruby Dental locations across Kentucky to receive dental care.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO