Baltimore Council members demand short-term crime plan ahead of budget hearings

By Kendall Green
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Six Baltimore City Council members sent letters to three agency heads leading the city’s crime fight.

They included Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison, Director Shantay Jackson, leading MONSE, as well as State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The addressee, District 11 Councilman Eric Costello, on Thursday rehashed the heartbreak in the headlines apart of the Ways and Means Committee’s public outcry for help.

“We had a 17-year-old young man who was killed after celebrating his junior prom, we had 60 gun shots fired in the middle of a residential neighborhood in the middle of the day and we had a pregnant woman and her fiancé murdered,” Costello said.

Baltimore Crime Conversation: Prosecution plus crime prevention

The first letter to Baltimore Police Department requests data on the total number of officers on the street and sworn officers who aren’t.

It's also a plan for using overtime to increase visability and increase clearance rates and case closures for homicides shootings and auto thefts among several other requests.

“People are calling our offices crying out and it’s time that the police department sit down and give us an immediate plan. It’s the responsibility of the police department,” District 6 Council Vice-President Sharon Green Middleton said.

“One community in my district they been shooting killing people for over 40 years. They’re still shooting and killing people. This city needs some help. This police department needs some help,” Councilman Robert Stokes said.

The letter to the States Attorney's office demands the office’s plan for staffing.

Councilman Costello noted several prosecutorial units were understaffed for supervisors and line prosecutors by more than 50 percent, including gun violence enforcement, major investigations and narcotics units.

“The staffing levels at the states attorney’s office are something that are critically important. We need to make sure we have the appropriate number of supervisors and line ASAs in order to prosecute the cases that BPD is bringing to the table,” said Costello.

The final letter addressed the director of the mayors office of neighborhood and safety engagement which received millions of dollars.

“Specifically $50,300,000 of which it was reported to the council only $75,000 has been expended to date,” Costello said.

The committee wants a detailed explanation on how the $50 million will be programmed—the jobs within the office, their descriptions and along with whether the positions are filled or vacant.

They also requested the status of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy that was rolled out last year which received more than $13.6 million.

MONSE also oversees the city’s camera network of more than 750 cameras while the letter indicates almost 130 don’t work.

Council members set a June 3 deadline for the plans they requested but stopped short of outlining potential outcomes if they don’t receive them.

Mayor Scott’s office released a statement in response to the request saying in part: “Sustainably reducing violence isn’t easy, and despite what some people would have us believe, there is no quick fix or magic button that will stop people from shooting each other overnight. As the Council is keenly aware, I remain focused on doing everything in my power to address the violence that takes residents away from their families and loved ones and traumatizes communities throughout Baltimore.”

foxbaltimore.com

As council members push for change, is there a split in City Hall?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are questions over whether there's a growing political rift within the Baltimore City Council and mayor's office. 15 people make up Baltimore's City Council. Its 14 members are led by council president Nick Mosby. The past couple weeks there are signs of a split within...
CBS Baltimore

Neighbors Demand Action On Baltimore’s Persistent Violent Crime As Mayor, Council Talk Strategy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is again on track to surpass 300 homicides and with crime surging, many neighbors are demanding action. “Once it gets dark, I do not come outside. Everywhere you turn, there’s a shooting here, a shooting there,” said Cory, who lives in a Southwest Baltimore community plagued by shootings.  Cory, who declined to give his last name, has dealt with so much loss—friends and loved ones killed. He lives in a neighborhood filled with vacant homes and shootings almost daily. Vacant buildings in Southwest Baltimore; photo by Mike Hellgren “There’s so much going on today that it terrifies me. It really...
Marilyn Mosby
WBAL Radio

Hearing in Marilyn Mosby trial will be open to the public

A hearing is set on Monday in the federal perjury case against Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The hearing is virtual, and unlike others addressing the trial schedule, will be accessible to the public. The prosecution and Mosby's attorneys cannot agree on the schedule for pre-trial motions and even...
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue tapped to lead office for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
CBS Baltimore

Five People Shot Within An Hour On East Side Of Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two violent shootings on the east side of the city left a man dead and a 10-year-old boy injured by gunfire on Sunday. Five people were shot within the span of an hour. Four of them were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries. The first shooting occurred in the 1900 block of N. Collington Avenue at 12:14 a.m.  Crime lab technicians used dozens of yellow evidence markers to track shell casings strewn across the east side of the street. On the west side of the street, they found discarded clothing hanging on a fence and on...
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Rode His Bike To Work. Here’s Why

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore. The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment. In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning. “I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said. After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners. The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
