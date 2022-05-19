ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

FROST ADVISORY FOR EARLY FRIDAY

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Frost Advisory is in effect between 2:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Friday for central Douglas...

tillamookcountypioneer.net

Gordon’s Weekend Weather Center – 5/21/22

Weekend Weather: High pressure over the area is bringing mostly clear skies this weekend. We started out on the chilly side this morning with lows dipping to around 35-36. The rest of the weekend looks like this…The Tillamook area will see breezy northwesterly winds today Saturday May 21st that calm down tomorrow, the Lebanon area sees relatively light winds. High temperatures this weekend, from the low 60s in Tillamook to the low 70s here in Lebanon. Overnight lows for the area in the low to mid 40s.
TILLAMOOK, OR
CLICK IT OR TICKET ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN IS UNDERWAY

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a national Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign through June 5th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said it is important because it raises awareness about seat belt safety during a time when statistically seat belt use is decreased. O’Dell said with the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaching, there will be an increase in the amount of traffic on the roadways. O’Dell said, “…it is important to get the word out about the importance of seat belt safety. Our goal is to educate and prevent senseless deaths”.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Oak Woodland Walk Offered at the Running Y

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A guided walk to explore oak woodlands on the Skillet Handle area of the Running Y Ranch Resort will be offered Saturday, May 28, by the Klamath Tree League. The walk will explore one of the easternmost occurrences of Oregon white oak on the West...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Eugene Springfield fire crews rescue two in Willamette River

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Two people are safe after a water rescue in the Willamette River near Springfield Sunday. Eugene Springfield Fire crews responded around 5:20 p.m. Officials said the two people were not wearing life vests and had a "mishap" at the low head dam on the Willamette River near I-5.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Oregon legislative races come into focus for the fall

With Oregon’s May primaries in the rear-view mirror, legislative candidates who emerged victorious can turn their attention to the general election. No incumbents lost their primary races. In fact, few even faced a primary opponent. There will be competition in most general election match-ups, however. But some primary winners...
Fatal crash closes US 199 near Selma, Oregon

UPDATE (as of 12:57 PM)-- All lanes of U.S. 199 are open 1 mile north of Selma (MP 18-19) following a crash earlier today. A fatal two-vehicle crash has closed US 199 (Redwood Highway) in both directions one mile north of Selma, Oregon, near mileposts 18-19. ODOT advises that this may be a lengthy closure for crash reconstruction and cleanup. A detour is in place onto Draper Valley Road.
Springfielders can help name a new park

A new park is coming to north Springfield and with it the chance to come up with a name. Willamalane Park and Recreation District is asking locals to offer their name ideas for the new facility, which is on six acres near Briggs Middle School. Eric Adams is with Willamalane....
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Central Oregon Coast Artist Exhibits Surreal, Colorful Works at Florence Visitors Center

(Florence, Oregon) – Down on the central Oregon coast, the little town of Florence knows how to mix art and everyday life. Even business life, perhaps. In that spirit, the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center has an art gallery, hosting an ever-revolving exhibit of local artists' work. The newest one on the roster is a mixed media called encaustics created by Jo Beaudreau, owner of BeauxArts Fine Art Materials and Gallery in Florence.
FLORENCE, OR
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 5.23.22

A look at Sutherlin with City Manager Jerry Gillham, Mayor Michelle Sumner and Deputy City Recorder and Communications staffer Melanie Masterfield. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 5 23 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Crash along Highway 99 sends at least three to the hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- At least three people were taken to the hospital following a crash along Highway 99 at about 9 p.m., officials said. This happened about 5 miles south of Junction City near milepost 113, according to Tripcheck. Drivers experienced slight delays and were urged to take other...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
MOVIES IN THE PARK BACK FOR 2022

Roseburg Parks and Recreation has announced the return of Movies in the Park, in June. After a pandemic pause, the month-long series of Friday evening family-friendly movies in Stewart Park will begin on June 3rd. Each night will feature pre-movie entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m. and will vary from musical acts to crafts for kids to animal meet and greets. The PG rated movie will be shown on the big screen at dusk. Snacks can be purchased before the movie starts, but those attending can bring their own food and drinks.
ROSEBURG, OR
Klamath County 911 System Down

May 18th at just after 8pm Klamath County 911 services are down. The cause is not known. A backup number is 541-884-2152. We will update when more info is out. 911 dispatch is still up and running but the problem is that callers who dial 911 aren’t being routed to the center. Klamath County Emergency services advises to use the backup number listed above if an error is encountered dialing 911.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Rhody Court Crowned; Another Arrest in ATV Theft; Pfizer Recommendation; Rhody Festival

It was a packed house at the Florence Events Center last night for the coronation of the Rhododendron Queen and the King of the Coast. The spectacular that signifies the beginning of the Rhododendron Festival here in Florence was filled with entertainment and laughs as 5 young men and 5 young women along with 5 junior princesses wowed the crowd. Dancing and music was the center focus as some performed piano, some sang and some danced their way across the stage. Runner up to queen Rhododendra, Cameron Kentta performed a monologue and addressed her trials as a young person on the Autism Spectrum. In the end the coronation handed out several individual scholarships, one which included a $500 prize for performance which was won by Mapleton Senior Joe Shepard for a latin dance, the other awarded to Haylee Cole for a Jazz dance routine. The pair also went on to take the Crown as Queen Rhododendra and King of the Court. As mentioned before Princess Cameron Kentta was runner up and Prince Chad Hughes was runner up for the King of the Coast.
FLORENCE, OR
Quarantine issued after Oregon bird flu outbreak

The state has imposed a regional quarantine after confirming a bird flu outbreak in Oregon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Lane County on Tuesday, May 17. The Lane County outbreak is within a 500-bird backyard flock, according to USDA....
LANE COUNTY, OR
Oregon Bird Flu Triggers Quarantines

After bird flu was reported in western Oregon earlier this week, the state Department of Agriculture has established quarantine areas. On Tuesday, a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Lane County. Due to federal and international disease control requirements, a regional quarantine for all avian species and vehicle traffic involved with avian species has been issued for an area extending a minimum of 10 kilometers around the infected property.
Avian flu detected again in Willamette Valley

Birds grown for poultry in the Willamette Valley are still at risk for contracting a contagious, lethal influenza from wild birds after baby waterfowl and two raptors died with the virus in the south Willamette Valley. State wildlife officials confirmed Wednesday, May 18 in a news release that Canada goslings...
EUGENE, OR
UMPQUA VALLEY LIVE 5.20.22

Val Ligon and Tracy Moser from the City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department join Kyle Bailey to reveal the movies and talk about the return of Movies in the Park at Stewart Park in June. Click here to download for later listening: UVL 5 20 2022.
ROSEBURG, OR

